Four Downs: 49ers Keys to Victory Against the Cardinals in Mexico City

1st Down: Why Did the 49ers Practice in Colorado?

The decision to practice in Colorado Springs was a move by the organization to give 49ers players time to acclimate and train at a higher elevation prior to their game versus the Cardinals in Mexico City. The United State Air Force Academy sits roughly 6,700 feet above sea level and domestically, is one of the few places that will mimic the elevation conditions of Estadio Azteca which is located about 7,300 feet above sea level.

Per head coach Kyle Shanahan, the 49ers health and performance staff noted the advantages to training at a higher elevation prior to playing in it, and several other NFL teams have made similar trips.