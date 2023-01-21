Four Downs: A Rivalry Renewed in #DALvsSF

1st Down: Favorite Moment from the 49ers-Cowboys Rivalry?

@LindseyLares: Pick-six in the 1995 NFC Championship Game

There's a lot to choose from, but I like the battle that went back and forth between these two franchises in the mid 90s. After being handed losses in back-to-back NFC Championships that ended their '92 and '93 seasons, the 49ers were able to advance to the Super Bowl with a win in the conference championship in January of 1995. That team handed the Cowboys a loss of 38-28, but if I have to pick a moment that sticks out above the rest, it would be Eric Davis' pick-six. Davis' interception return for a touchdown set the tone for that game, and it's always exciting to open up a game with a big defensive play.

@JesusZarate87: "The Catch" from the 1981 NFC Championship Game

I was not even born yet, but plays like those live forever throughout many generations. That touchdown pass from Joe Montana to Dwight Clark stays in your mind forever if you love the history of the game, even if you were not even born yet. In my case, every time they replay that game on television or I watch that play again like during the anniversary of that moment, the feeling is just unbelievable. That started the 49ers dynasty in the 80s and sometimes just watching it has even brought tears of joy to my eyes.

@BriMcDonaldTV: Deebo Samuel calls his own touchdown in the 2021 Wild Card Game