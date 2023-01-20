Brock Purdy is 'Not a Rookie Anymore' as 49ers Gear Up for the Cowboys

Jan 19, 2023 at 06:45 PM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

Quarterback Brock Purdy has broken franchise and league records left and right in his seven appearances for the San Francisco 49ers. He's now the only rookie quarterback in the team's history to start and win a postseason game, and in the larger scope of the NFL, he's tied with Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert for the longest streak (seven games) of throwing two-or-more passing touchdowns in a game by a first-year QB. Purdy also leads the NFL in wins (six) and passing touchdowns (14) since becoming San Francisco's starter in Week 14 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

For these reasons, and several other impressive statistics, the 49ers seventh-round pick from the 2022 NFL Draft is no longer being looked at as your typical first-year player, at least not by the Dallas Cowboys.

"He's played at a very high level. They do a very great job at their versatility week in and week out, how they stretch particularly in the switch and motions, landmarks, the speed of it," Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said in a press conference on Thursday afternoon. "He manages that very well. He's not a rookie anymore in our eyes."

It would be easy to get caught up in the hype of a league-best 11-game win streak and a postseason run, but through it all, the 49ers 23-year-old quarterback has remained even-keeled.

"I don't try to make it more than it is. I'm a faith-based guy, so that's how I stay grounded," Purdy said. "It's a game, and it's my job for sure, and I take it very seriously, but at the end of the day, I know I'm not defined by the wins or losses... At the same time, I'm a competitor. I love to compete. I want to win at all costs, so I have been enjoying that as well."

Purdy's performance against the Seattle Seahawks in the Wild Card Round wasn't technically his highest statistical game to date, however, his mobility and ability to make off-schedule plays were certainly highlighted in two of his four touchdowns. He was flushed out of the pocket before hitting Christian McCaffrey for a three-yard touchdown in the first quarter and avoided pressure again to connect with Elijah Mitchell on a short pass for a seven-yard score.

"The three things that jumped out to me watching him, also getting a chance to watch him live lately, are his instincts, his awareness and his confidence," McCarthy added. "You don't see a young player making panic decisions."

If San Francisco and their QB1 can continue their postseason tear, Purdy would become one of five rookie quarterbacks in NFL history to start in a conference championship.

Related Content

news

49ers and Cowboys Set for a Postseason Rematch: Oppositional Research 💪

Which matchups to look out for as the San Francisco 49ers take on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

news

Ways to Watch and Listen: Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers Divisional Round

Broadcast and streaming information for the San Francisco 49ers Divisional Round matchup against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's® Stadium.

news

Jauan Jennings, Samson Ebukam Limited as 49ers Prep for the Cowboys

The San Francisco 49ers opened up Cowboys week on Wednesday with Jauan Jennings, Samson Ebukam and Javon Kinlaw all limited in practice.

news

Ways to Watch and Listen in the UK: Cowboys vs. 49ers Divisional Round

Broadcast and streaming information for the San Francisco 49ers Divisional Round matchup against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's® Stadium.

news

Power Rankings: 49ers Remain the No. 1 Team Heading into the Divisional Round

The San Francisco 49ers are the top ranked team heading into the Divisional Round in the latest set of NFL power rankings.

news

49ers Set to Take on the Dallas Cowboys in Divisional Round

Following the final game of Super Wild Card Weekend, the 49ers are set to take on the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's® Stadium in the Divisional Round.

news

Stats and Facts from the 49ers Wild Card Victory Over the Seattle Seahawks

Take a look at key stats from the San Francisco 49ers 41-23 win against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Wild Card Weekend.

news

Kyle Shanahan and 49ers Begin Game Prep, Await NFC Divisional Round Opponent

Head coach Kyle Shanahan discussed the team's approach to gameplanning as they await their opponent in the NFC Divisional Round.

news

What the 49ers and Seahawks Had to Say Following the Wild Card Win

See what Kyle Shanahan, Christian McCaffrey, Brock Purdy, Nick Bosa, Pete Carroll and Geno Smith had to say following the Super Wild Card Weekend contest.

news

Dre Greenlaw, Aaron Banks and Kevin Givens Active for Wild Card #SEAvsSF

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw, offensive lineman Aaron Banks and defensive lineman Kevin Givens are active for the 49ers Wild Card matchup versus the Seahawks.

news

Live Blog: Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers (Wild Card Weekend)

Follow along with 49ers.com for in-game updates and highlights during the team's Wild Card matchup at Levi's® Stadium.

Advertising