Elijah Mitchell Out, Christian McCaffrey Active for NFC Championship Game

Jan 29, 2023 at 10:30 AM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The San Francisco 49ers will not have their running back corps intact for the NFC Championship Game versus the Philadelphia Eagles. Second-year running back Elijah Mitchell (groin) is inactive for Sunday's contest after missing all three practices this week and going into the weekend listed as questionable on the team's final injury report.

Mitchell missed 12 regular season games in 2022 due to MCL sprains, but when healthy, has worked well in tandem with Christian McCaffrey, adding 332 yards on 68 carries and five catches for 32 yards.

"He's a violent runner that is why we started calling him 'Drano' because he always goes to the right hole," head coach Kyle Shanahan said when asked about Mitchell's style of play. "Then we also call him the 'Trash Man' because when he is out there, it sounds like trash cans are banging around in the alley. He likes to run into people violently when he has nowhere to go, and that's what makes him a special back."

Tevin Coleman and Jordan Mason will both be available to add depth to the offensive backfield that will be headlined by McCaffrey and 'wideback' Deebo Samuel. McCaffrey and Samuel were cleared to play in the Conference Championship prior to the team's departure from the West Coast. McCaffrey and Samuel were working through their respective injuries this week but were able to rejoin the team for a full-speed practice on Friday.

Cornerback Ambry Thomas (ankle) is inactive for a fifth-straight game. He was a limited participant in practice this week but was ultimately not cleared to see game action. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) was ruled out on Friday, and as expected, will not be active for the NFC Championship Game. He did, however, travel with the team to Philadelphia and will be on the sidelines supporting his teammates in their toughest test of the season.

The remaining inactive players for Sunday's contest are healthy scratches.

Here's a look at Sunday's inactives for the 49ers-Eagles game:

San Francisco 49ers

