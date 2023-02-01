Arik Armstead, Nick Bosa Among Top Three in 49ers Postseason Sack Records

Following the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles, eighth-year defensive lineman Arik Armstead sealed his name in San Francisco 49ers record books.
Armstead brought down Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts for a sack, marking his second this postseason and the seventh of his playoff career. Armstead's first sack of this year's playoff run was recorded in the Wild Card Round against Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith.
His 7.0 sacks in the postseason are the third most in franchise history, surpassing LB Ahmad Brooks (6.5), LB Tim Harris (6.5) and DL Dwaine Board (6.5).
Most Postseason Sacks in Franchise History
|Rank
|Player
|Sacks
|1.
|DL Nick Bosa
|8.0
|2.
|LB Charles Haley
|7.5
|3.
|DL Arik Armstead
|7.0
Fourth-year defensive lineman Nick Bosa sits atop the list, notching 4.0 sacks in both the 49ers 2019 and 2021 playoff campaigns.
Bosa and Armstead's impact on San Francisco's defensive line helped propel the 49ers to be the league's No. 1 overall ranked defense. Together, the duo notched a total of 16 tackles, five tackles for loss, three quarterback hits and 2.0 sacks in this year's playoff run.
