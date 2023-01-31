Following the conclusion of the 2022 season, the San Francisco 49ers announced the recipients of their annual team awards.
Len Eshmont Award: DL Nick Bosa
The Len Eshmont Award is voted on by the players and is given to the 49ers player who best exemplifies the inspirational and courageous play of Len Eshmont, an original member of the 1946 49ers team. Eshmont, who coached at Navy and Virginia following his career in San Francisco, died in 1957. The award was established that year.
Bosa is coming off a dominant 2022 season in which he recorded 51 total tackles, 19 of which were tackles for loss, and 48 quarterback hits. The defensive lineman also closed the regular season as the league's sacks leader (18.5), one tackle shy of the franchise's single season sack record (Aldon Smith, 19.5). Bosa added another eight tackles and a quarterback hit during San Francisco's postseason run.
"It means a lot, especially when you sit in a room with all those guys on our team," Bosa said. "Just the fact that I got chosen out of all the amazing people in that room, it definitely hits me pretty hard. It's awesome."
Bill Walsh Award: LB Fred Warner
The Bill Walsh Award was established in 2004 in honor of San Francisco's Hall of Fame head coach. The award, which is voted on by the coaching staff, is given to the 49er who has best represented the standard of professional excellence established by Walsh. Walsh served as the team's head coach for 10 seasons from 1979-88. In that time, he compiled a record of 102-63-1 and led the team to three Super Bowls. He was twice named Coach of the Year (1981, 1984) and was later named Coach of the Decade for the 1980s.
Warner finished as the team's leading tackler for a fifth-straight season (130 total tackles) and also recorded two sacks, an interception and forced fumble.
Bobb McKittrick Award: OL Jake Brendel
The Bobb McKittrick Award is given annually to the 49ers offensive lineman who best represents the courage, intensity and sacrifice displayed by the longtime offensive line coach, during his 21 years of service to the 49ers. The award was established by the 49ers in 1999, and is voted on by the offensive line.
This was Brendel's first season as a starter after spending his previous four seasons in a backup role for the Miami Dolphins and the 49ers. The center started all 20 games for San Francisco during the team's 2022 campaign.
"It caught me off guard a little bit," Brendel said. "I go into every season hoping to make an impact in the room I'm in. I'm just very grateful that the guys around me thought that I as deserving of such an award. I know Laken (Tomlinson) won last year, and Laken was a baller. He definitely was a leader in that room, and just looking at what that award stands for and the type of guys that are on the wall out there, it's just an honor to be listed with those guys."
Hazeltine Iron Man Award: DL Nick Bosa
The Hazeltine Iron Man Award is named for former linebacker Matt Hazeltine, a 13-year performer who played more seasons at linebacker than any other 49ers player. Known for his durability and dedication, Hazeltine passed away in 1987 from ALS, and Bill Walsh established the award in his honor that year. The award is given annually to the most courageous and inspirational defensive player as voted upon by the defensive coaches.
Thomas Herrion Memorial Award: QB Brock Purdy
The Thomas Herrion Memorial Award was established in 2005 by 49ers owners Denise and John York and is presented to a rookie or first-year player who best represents the dream of Thomas Herrion. The recipient has taken advantage of every opportunity, turned it into a positive situation and made their dream turn into a reality. The award is voted on by the coaches.
The 49ers seventh-round draft pick made a total of 12 appearances for the 49ers (eight total starts) during the team's 2022 NFC Championship Game run. Purdy took over the offense in Week 13 against the Dolphins after quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo fractured his foot and was sidelined for the remainder of the season. The rookie quarterback completed 114-of-170 passes for 1,374 yards and 13 touchdowns in the regular season and connected on another 41-of-63 passes for 569 yards for three touchdowns in the playoffs. He also added two rushing touchdowns over the course of his 12 appearances.
Ed Block Courage Award: T Mike McGlinchey
The Ed Block Courage Award is named after Ed Block, the former head athletic trainer of the Baltimore Colts of 23 years. Block was a pioneer in his profession and a respected humanitarian whose most passionate cause was helping children of abuse. The award is presented in his name each year to the player that exemplified a commitment to sportsmanship and courage. Ed Block Courage Award winners from each of the 32 NFL teams are honored at a banquet in Baltimore, MD. All proceeds from the event benefit the Ed Block Courage Award Foundation's Courage House National Support Network. Named after the NFL team in a respective NFL city, a Courage House is a facility that provides support and quality care for abused children and their families in that community. The 49ers dedicated their Courage House in October 2003 at the Edgewood House in San Francisco.
Perry/Yonamine Unity Award: CB Emmanuel Moseley
The Perry/Yonamine Award is presented to the 49ers player who exhibits an exceptional commitment to promoting unity within the team and in their community. The Perry/Yonamine Unity Award is named for the former 49ers players and pioneers of unity and diversity, Joe "The Jet" Perry and Wally Yonamine, and is voted on by the players.
Community Relations Service Awards
The San Francisco 49ers players provided 850 hours of community service to the Bay Area in 2022. Top participants and winners of the Community Relations Service Awards were LB Azeez Al-Shaair with this season's veteran player award, OL Spencer Burford and LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball with the rookie player awards, and OL Jake Brendel and his wife, Zan Brendel, with the family award. TE George Kittle won the 49ers NFL Salute to Service Award for the second time and is a finalist for the leaguewide honor. Lee Woodall was presented with the alumnus award.
Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee: DL Arik Armstead
The Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, named after the late Hall of Fame running back of the Chicago Bears, is given annually to the player who best exemplifies a commitment to philanthropy and community involvement. This is Armstead's third-straight nomination for the award.
Garry Niver Award: FB Kyle Juszczyk
The Garry Niver Award is presented annually by the San Francisco Chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America to a 49ers player for his cooperation and professional style in helping the pro football writers do their jobs. The award is named after pro football writer, Garry Niver, who was a long-time beat writer who covered the 49ers for the San Mateo Times.