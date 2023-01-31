Christian McCaffrey Joins Kittle, Hufanga in 2023 Pro Bowl

The NFL announced the 2023 Pro Bowl Roster with six members of the 49ers landing on the list, including DL Nick Bosa, S Talanoa Hufanga, TE George Kittle, FB Kyle Juszczyk, LB Fred Warner and T Trent Williams.
In addition, RB Christian McCaffrey has been named as a starter in the All-Star game this week. McCaffrey will replace Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders in this year's Pro Bowl.
Since joining the team in October, McCaffrey has recorded 984 rushing yards, 525 receiving yards and 12 total touchdowns. McCaffrey finished the season registering at least one touchdown in nine-consecutive games, the longest streak in his career and the longest streak by a member of the 49ers since wide receiver Terrell Owens in 1998. Finishing the 2022 playoff campaign with 108 scrimmage yards, McCaffrey has registered 100-or-more scrimmage yards for the third time in his postseason career.
According to the NFL, the 49ers accrued the most votes for their players overall of any team.
This year's Pro Bowl is scheduled to take place in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium on February 5, 2023. Starting at 12:00 p.m. PT, the 2022 Pro Bowl Games main flag football matchup will be aired on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+ and Disney XD.
Leading up to the game, players will compete in skills competitions that showcase their football and non-football skills. The main flag football competition will be led by AFC head coach Peyton Manning and NFC head coach Eli Manning.
Fans can visit ProBowl.com to buy tickets.