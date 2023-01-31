Christian McCaffrey Joins Kittle, Hufanga in 2023 Pro Bowl

In addition, RB Christian McCaffrey has been named as a starter in the All-Star game this week. McCaffrey will replace Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders in this year's Pro Bowl.

Since joining the team in October, McCaffrey has recorded 984 rushing yards, 525 receiving yards and 12 total touchdowns. McCaffrey finished the season registering at least one touchdown in nine-consecutive games, the longest streak in his career and the longest streak by a member of the 49ers since wide receiver Terrell Owens in 1998. Finishing the 2022 playoff campaign with 108 scrimmage yards, McCaffrey has registered 100-or-more scrimmage yards for the third time in his postseason career.