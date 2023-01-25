George Kittle Named NFL Salute to Service Award Finalist

The Salute to Service Award recognizes NFL players, coaches, staff and alumni with demonstrable commitment to honoring and supporting military and veteran communities, as nominated by NFL clubs.

The award recipient will be recognized at NFL Honors, airing live during the week of Super Bowl LVII on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 6:00pm PT on NBC, NFL Network and Peacock from Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Arizona. USAA will donate $25,000 in the winner's name to official aid societies representing all U.S. military branches. The NFL will match USAA's contribution by donating another $25,000 to the award recipient's military or veteran charity of choice.