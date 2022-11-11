George Kittle Nominated For 12th Annual Salute to Service Award

Nov 11, 2022 at 11:45 AM
090821-BrianaMcDonald-Headshot
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

The NFL has announced San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle as a 2022 nominee for the annual Salute to Service Award.

Since entering the league, Kittle has exemplified what it means to honor, empower and connect with military members. Kittle's appreciation for the military community is rooted in family with his Uncle Pat, grandfather Carl and other loved ones who have served. He honors the sacrifices of service members and the efforts of military nonprofits through the My Cause My Cleats initiative, recognizing the Pat Tillman Foundation (PTF) in 2018, Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) from 2019 to 2021 and Merging Vets & Players (MVP) in 2022. In the 2021 season, Kittle purchased over 150 tickets to donate to the National Guard. This year, he will host service members at every 49ers home and away game, extending his displays of appreciation nationwide.

In 2020, Kittle and his family founded the Hidden Pearls Podcast (HPP) to connect with military veterans to unite the world through storytelling. Recently, HPP joined "Diving With Heroes" in Cozumel to reflect on the benefits of scuba diving by veterans, especially those with physical disabilities. Kittle donated over $25,000 to charities selected by hosted veterans on the podcast last season.

Kittle empowers service members and their loved ones by using his passion for football and teamwork to encourage others to overcome adversity. Since building a relationship with TAPS at the 2018 Pro Bowl, Kittle has sustained long term relationships with families who have lost a loved one to service. After gifting the family of fallen Army Sergeant Martin LaMar tickets to Super Bowl LIV, Kittle has spent multiple seasons reconnecting with the LaMars by hosting them at Training Camp practices. LaMar's purple heart medal, gifted to Kittle by LaMar's family in 2020, still hangs in Kittle's locker as a reminder of the sacrifices made by our nation's heroes.

The Salute to Service Award recognizes NFL players, coaches, staff and alumni with demonstrable commitment to honoring and supporting military and veteran communities, as nominated by NFL clubs.

In a new campaign this year, the Faithful can vote for Kittle to earn the Salute to Service Award, which will help determine the award's three finalists. To submit your vote, visit NFL.com/SaluteFanVote until November 30. One vote per day, per fan is permitted. The finalists will be announced in January.

The award's panel members include Denver Broncos tight end and 2021 award recipient Andrew Beck, Air Force Academy graduate and three-time Super Bowl champion Chad Hennings, Marine Corps veteran and former NFL head coach Jim Mora Sr., U.S. Marine Corps Veteran and NFL Vice President of Security and Vice Admiral (Ret.) Lenny Bandy and USAA Senior Vice President of Military Affairs John Bird. Together, they will select a finalist who will be recognized at the NFL Honors during the week of Super Bowl LVII.

As the presenting sponsor of the Salute to Service Award, USAA will contribute $25,000 in the recipient's name to official aid societies representing all U.S. military branches. The NFL will match USAA's contribution by donating an additional $25,000 to the finalist's military or veteran charity of choice.

Buckner, Kittle and Juszczyk Connect with Military Members at Pro Bowl

The 49ers Pro Bowlers spent time with Wounded Warrior Project veterans and TAPS families while in Orlando, Fla. for the 2019 Pro Bowl.

FB Kyle Juszczyk and DL DeForest Buckner
1 / 30

FB Kyle Juszczyk and DL DeForest Buckner

TE George Kittle
2 / 30

TE George Kittle

FB Kyle Juszczyk
3 / 30

FB Kyle Juszczyk

DL DeForest Buckner
4 / 30

DL DeForest Buckner

TE George Kittle
5 / 30

TE George Kittle

FB Kyle Juszczyk
6 / 30

FB Kyle Juszczyk

TE George Kittle
7 / 30

TE George Kittle

DL DeForest Buckner
8 / 30

DL DeForest Buckner

TE George Kittle
9 / 30

TE George Kittle

DL DeForest Buckner
10 / 30

DL DeForest Buckner

DL DeForest Buckner
11 / 30

DL DeForest Buckner

TE George Kittle
12 / 30

TE George Kittle

DL DeForest Buckner
13 / 30

DL DeForest Buckner

TE George Kittle
14 / 30

TE George Kittle

DL DeForest Buckner
15 / 30

DL DeForest Buckner

DL DeForest Buckner
16 / 30

DL DeForest Buckner

TE George Kittle
17 / 30

TE George Kittle

TE George Kittle
18 / 30

TE George Kittle

TE George Kittle and DL DeForest Buckner
19 / 30

TE George Kittle and DL DeForest Buckner

TE George Kittle and DL DeForest Buckner
20 / 30

TE George Kittle and DL DeForest Buckner

TE George Kittle and DL DeForest Buckner
21 / 30

TE George Kittle and DL DeForest Buckner

FB Kyle Juszczyk
22 / 30

FB Kyle Juszczyk

FB Kyle Juszczyk
23 / 30

FB Kyle Juszczyk

FB Kyle Juszczyk
24 / 30

FB Kyle Juszczyk

FB Kyle Juszczyk
25 / 30

FB Kyle Juszczyk

FB Kyle Juszczyk
26 / 30

FB Kyle Juszczyk

FB Kyle Juszczyk
27 / 30

FB Kyle Juszczyk

FB Kyle Juszczyk
28 / 30

FB Kyle Juszczyk

FB Kyle Juszczyk
29 / 30

FB Kyle Juszczyk

FB Kyle Juszczyk
30 / 30

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Verrett Suffers Season-Ending Injury; 49ers Thursday Practice Recap

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Jason Verrett suffered a season ending Achilles injury, and linebackers Dre Greenlaw and Azeez Al-Shaair worked in for a second-straight practice.

news

49ers Samuel, Juszczyk, Mitchell and More Back at Practice

The San Francisco 49ers began prep for their Week 10 matchup versus the Los Angeles Chargers with several players including Deebo Samuel, Elijah Mitchell and Kyle Juszczyk back at practice.

news

49ers Players Pay Homage to their Heritage Through League-Wide Initiative

Nine members of the 49ers celebrated their heritage during the the NFL's international helmet decal initiative in Weeks 4 and 5 of the season.

news

How Charles Omenihu Pushes Boundaries On and Off the Field

Charles Omenihu has elevated his look and game, and his teammates, the league, stylists and fans are taking notice.

news

Christian McCaffrey Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

The San Francisco 49ers newest running back earned NFC Offensive Player of the Week recognition for his standout performance against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 8.

news

Shanahan Says 'We're Good' as 49ers Head Into Bye Week

The San Francisco 49ers enter the Bye with no new injuries and an improved 4-4 record on the year.

news

Williams, McCaffrey and Bosa Among Top 49ers PFF Performers of Week 8

The 49ers put together a dominant 31-14 win over the Rams on Sunday, earning several players top PFF grades in Week 8.

news

Verrett Remains a Possibility vs. Rams; McCaffrey Set to be Unleashed in LA

Following his activation from the Reserve/PUP list, Kyle Shanahan shared his outlook on cornerback Jason Verrett.

news

Juszczyk Likely Out for Week 8 vs. Rams; Samuel, Greenlaw Injury Updates

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan shared injury updates on Monday following the team's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

news

Aaron Banks, Talanoa Hufanga Among Top 49ers PFF Performers of Week 7

Despite suffering a loss in Week 7, several 49ers players put together notable performances against the Chiefs, earning them top PFF grades.

news

49ers-Panthers Trade Brings RB Christian McCaffrey to The Bay

The San Francisco 49ers traded a host of draft picks to the Carolina Panthers to bring star running back Christian McCaffrey to The Bay.

Advertising