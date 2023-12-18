49ers Go Back-to-Back as NFC West Champs

The San Francisco 49ers secured the division crown with a 45-29 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 15. This marks the first time during head coach Kyle Shanahan's tenure that the 49ers have gone back-to-back as NFC West champs. This weekend's win over Arizona keeps them perfect against NFC West opponents (5-0) in 2023, and with just one division matchup left to go, the 49ers will have the opportunity to complete the NFC West sweep in consecutive seasons. The red and gold have their final NFC West contest in Week 18 against in-state rival, the Los Angeles Rams.
San Francisco was the first team in the league to earn a playoff berth, punching their ticket to the postseason last weekend with a 28-16 victory over the Seattle Seahawks and a Green Bay Packers loss to the New York Giants on "Monday Night Football." The outcome of the 49ers remaining three games of the season will determine the 49ers playoff positioning. San Francisco currently owns the No. 1 seed but has the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles trailing close behind.