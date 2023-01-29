Quarterback Josh Johnson Ruled Out of NFC Championship Game

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Josh Johnson was ruled out of the NFC Championship Game with a concussion. Johnson stepped in after the 49ers first offensive series due to an elbow injury to starter Brock Purdy and played through the start of the third quarter. He took a hard hit on an incompletion that forced his exit from the game, and after being evaluated, could not reenter the game due to a concussion. Johnson closed out the game connecting on seven-of-13 pass attempts for 70 yards.
Quarterback Brock Purdy Suffers Elbow Injury in NFC Championship Game
The San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback exited the game in the first quarter after suffering an elbow injury and steps in during the third quarter.
Christian McCaffrey Says There's 'Zero' Chance He Sits Out vs. Eagles
Despite missing a second day of practice, Christian McCaffrey is confident he will play Sunday in the NFC Championship Game.
DeMeco Ryans Named PFWA Assistant Coach of the Year
Congratulations are in order for San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans for being named the Pro Football Writers of America Assistant Coach of the Year.
49ers Open Up Practice Week Without Christian McCaffrey, Elijah Mitchell
San Francisco's top two running backs, Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell, were sidelined from Wednesday's practice.
Nick Bosa Named PFWA Defensive Player of the Year
Congratulations are in order for San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa for being named the Pro Football Writers of America Defensive Player of the Year.
George Kittle Named NFL Salute to Service Award Finalist
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle has been named a finalist for the NFL's 12th annual Salute to Service Award.
Spencer Burford, Jimmie Ward and Fred Warner Top 49ers PFF Performers in #DALvsSF
The 49ers advanced to the NFC Championship Game with their 19-12 win over the Cowboys, earning several players top PFF scores for the Divisional Round.
Shanahan Shares Injury Updates on Christian McCaffrey, Elijah Mitchell and Charles Omenihu
Head coach Kyle Shanahan provided injury details on McCaffrey, Mitchell and Omenihu heading into the NFC Championship Game.
Jimmy Garoppolo, Ambry Thomas Ruled Out for NFC Divisional Round vs. Cowboys
Head coach Kyle Shanahan ruled out Jimmy Garoppolo and Ambry Thomas from Sunday's upcoming matchup and shared details surrounding the quarterback's injury progress.
Brock Purdy is 'Not a Rookie Anymore' as 49ers Gear Up for the Cowboys
San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback Brock Purdy broke down his playoff mentality and shared how he's found success in his seven appearances.