Quarterback Josh Johnson Ruled Out of NFC Championship Game

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Josh Johnson was ruled out of the NFC Championship Game with a concussion. Johnson stepped in after the 49ers first offensive series due to an elbow injury to starter Brock Purdy and played through the start of the third quarter. He took a hard hit on an incompletion that forced his exit from the game, and after being evaluated, could not reenter the game due to a concussion. Johnson closed out the game connecting on seven-of-13 pass attempts for 70 yards.