Kittle Confident in 49ers Ability to Compete at 'High Level' in 2023

Feb 03, 2023 at 11:00 AM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The close of the 2022 campaign was an emotional one for the San Francisco 49ers, who entered the NFC Championship Game riding a 12-game, 98-day win streak. The team's appearance in last weekend's conference championship marked the 49ers third trip to that stage of the playoffs over the last four years. While it may not have been the ending to the season San Francisco had envisioned, players are walking away knowing they finished amongst the top franchises in the league once again.

"It confirmed the talent we have on the roster from top to bottom," All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams said. "The way this team comes out and competes, the brand of ball that we play, we know it's conducive to winning. We know that we are a resilient bunch... We rolled with the punches, and we did what we could do."

Linebacker Fred Warner also echoed those sentiments.

"We had a team ready to win it all, it just didn't go our way," Warner said.

This 2022 team worked through a unique kind of adversity between its 3-4 start to the year and the loss of all three of its starting quarterbacks to season-ending injuries. No matter what obstacles got thrown their way, the 49ers found a way to win. While there will be some roster turnover, as is the norm with NFL rosters year to year, the team's deep postseason run and prospective crop of returning players makes veteran tight end George Kittle optimistic about San Francisco's chances in 2023.

"I don't know how you can't be confident in Brock Purdy and what he put together," Kittle said. "I don't foresee us losing too many of our skill positions going in to next year, obviously there's contracts and stuff after next season, but we have a possibility to go out there and compete at a really high level from right away... Trey Lance is throwing again here soon, and it will be a nice competitive battle for him."

Defensive lineman Nick Bosa shares that confidence in the incoming roster.

"It was an unbelievable season, and I think we have a lot to be proud of and a lot to build on," Bosa said. "I think there's going to be a lot of the same guys back so that's exciting."

No decisions have been made regarding the quarterback situation just yet, however, should preliminary recovery timelines hold up for both Lance and Purdy, both could be in game ready shape for the start of the 2023 regular season. In his final address before heading into the offseason, head coach Kyle Shanahan pointed towards in-house talent leading the 49ers offense in the fall as opposed to seeking out a high-profile veteran free agent.

"I know we have two starters on our team right now that I believe we can win with," Shanahan said. "When you have that situation, you're not that eager to go looking around."

Lance has started four games over the course of his two seasons with San Francisco, while Purdy made eight starts this season after stepping in during the team's Week 13 matchup.  The possibility of establishing that continuity with the quarterbacks under contract is something Kittle is looking forward to when training camp rolls around.

"Being able to build some rapport with someone consistently would be very fun, and that's not Jimmy Garoppolo's fault, that's not Trey's fault, it's not Brock's fault... Hopefully, we can eliminate that bug and just play quarterback."

Related Content

news

Brock Purdy, Nick Bosa Take Home NFL on FOX Awards

Quarterback Brock Purdy and defensive lineman Nick Bosa were named winners of NFL on FOX awards for their performances during the 2022 season.

news

Six Takeaways from John Lynch, Kyle Shanahan's 2022 Season Recap

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan looked back on the 2022 season and previewed the offseason happenings.

news

Trey Lance, Brock Purdy Detail Offseason Road to Recovery and Game Readiness

San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks Trey Lance and Brock Purdy are headed into the offseason looking to heal and prepare for the 2023 season.

news

Nick Bosa, Brock Purdy and Eight More Among 49ers Team Award Recipients

Nick Bosa, Brock Purdy, Fred Warner, Jake Brendel and several other 49ers players were announced as 2022 team award recipients.

news

Quarterback Josh Johnson Ruled Out of NFC Championship Game

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Josh Johnson has been ruled out of the NFC Championship Game after suffering a concussion.

news

Quarterback Brock Purdy Suffers Elbow Injury in NFC Championship Game

The San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback exited the game in the first quarter after suffering an elbow injury and steps in during the third quarter.

news

Christian McCaffrey Says There's 'Zero' Chance He Sits Out vs. Eagles

Despite missing a second day of practice, Christian McCaffrey is confident he will play Sunday in the NFC Championship Game.

news

DeMeco Ryans Named PFWA Assistant Coach of the Year

Congratulations are in order for San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans for being named the Pro Football Writers of America Assistant Coach of the Year.

news

49ers Open Up Practice Week Without Christian McCaffrey, Elijah Mitchell

San Francisco's top two running backs, Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell, were sidelined from Wednesday's practice.

news

Nick Bosa Named PFWA Defensive Player of the Year

Congratulations are in order for San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa for being named the Pro Football Writers of America Defensive Player of the Year.

news

George Kittle Named NFL Salute to Service Award Finalist

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle has been named a finalist for the NFL's 12th annual Salute to Service Award.

Advertising