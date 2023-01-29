Live Blog: San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles (NFC Championship)

Follow along with 49ers.com for in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis during the San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field.
Game Information
- San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles
- Sunday, January 29, 2023
- Lincoln Financial Field
About the Matchup
- Total Matchups: 35
- Total Playoff Matchups: 1
- 49ers Postseason Record vs. Eagles: San Francisco is 1-0 vs. Philadelphia in the playoffs, all-time
San Francisco 49ers
Head coach: Kyle Shanahan
Players to watch:
Offense
Defense
Philadelphia Eagles
Head coach: Nick Sirianni
Players to watch:
Offense
- QB Jalen Hurts
- WR A.J. Brown
- RB Miles Sanders
- TE Dallas Goedert
Defense
Divisional Round Game Images
View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers Divisional Round matchup vs. the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's® Stadium.