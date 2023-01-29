Live Blog: San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles (NFC Championship)

Jan 29, 2023 at 10:00 AM
Briana McDonald

Follow along with 49ers.com for in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis during the San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field.

Game Information

  • San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles
  • Sunday, January 29, 2023
  • Lincoln Financial Field

About the Matchup

  • Total Matchups: 35
  • Total Playoff Matchups: 1
  • 49ers Postseason Record vs. Eagles: San Francisco is 1-0 vs. Philadelphia in the playoffs, all-time

San Francisco 49ers

Head coach: Kyle Shanahan

Players to watch:

Offense

Defense

Philadelphia Eagles

Head coach: Nick Sirianni

Players to watch:

Offense

Defense

Divisional Round Game Images

Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers Game Images (Divisional Round)

View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers Divisional Round matchup vs. the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's® Stadium.

DB Deommodore Lenoir

2 / 38

DB Jimmie Ward

3 / 38

CB Charvarius Ward

4 / 38

49ers Offense

5 / 38

WR Danny Gray

6 / 38

DB Jimmie Ward

7 / 38

S Talanoa Hufanga

8 / 38

TE George Kittle

9 / 38

LB Dre Greenlaw

10 / 38

WR Brandon Aiyuk

11 / 38

DL Nick Bosa

12 / 38

49ers Defense

13 / 38

LB Fred Warner

14 / 38

CB Charvarius Ward, S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

15 / 38

WR Brandon Aiyuk

16 / 38

K Robbie Gould

17 / 38

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

18 / 38

TE George Kittle

19 / 38

LB Fred Warner

20 / 38

WR Deebo Samuel

21 / 38

LB Fred Warner

22 / 38

QB Brock Purdy

23 / 38

49ers Defense

24 / 38

QB Brock Purdy

25 / 38

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

26 / 38

LB Fred Warner

27 / 38

49ers Defense

28 / 38

P Mitch Wishnowsky, K Robbie Gould

29 / 38

DL Nick Bosa

30 / 38

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

31 / 38

QB Brock Purdy

32 / 38

49ers Defense

33 / 38

49ers Defense

34 / 38

DL Nick Bosa

35 / 38

WR Deebo Samuel

36 / 38

49ers Offense

37 / 38

WR Jauan Jennings

38 / 38

CB Charvarius Ward

