Live Blog: San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks (Week 15)

Follow along with 49ers.com for in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis during the team's Week 15 matchup at Lumen Field.
Game Information
- San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks
- Sunday, December 15, 2022
- Lumen Field
About the Matchup
- Total Matchups: 48
- Series Record: Seahawks lead the series 30-18
- 49ers Away Record vs. Seahawks: Seattle leads the series 17-8
San Francisco 49ers
Head coach: Kyle Shanahan
Players to watch:
Offense
Defense
Seattle Seahawks
Head Coach: Pete Carroll
Players to watch:
Offense
- QB Geno Smith
- WR DK Metcalf
- RB Kenneth Walker III
- TE Noah Fant
Defense
- DE Shelby Harris
- RCB Tariq Woolen
- FS Quandre Diggs
- ILB Jordyn Brooks
