Live Blog: Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers (Wild Card Weekend)

Jan 14, 2023 at 11:30 AM
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

Follow along with 49ers.com for in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis during the team's Wild Card matchup at Levi's® Stadium.

Game Information

  • Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers
  • Saturday, January 14, 2023
  • Levi's® Stadium

About the Matchup

  • Total Matchups: 49
  • Total Playoff Matchups: 1
  • 49ers Postseason Record vs. Seahawks: 49ers are 0-1 vs. Seahawks in playoffs, all-time

San Francisco 49ers

Head coach: Kyle Shanahan

Players to watch:

Offense

Defense

Seattle Seahawks

Head Coach: Pete Carroll

Players to watch:

Offense

Defense

Week 18 Game Images

Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers Game Images (Week 18)

View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 18 matchup vs. the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's® Stadium.

FB Kyle Juszczyk
1 / 50

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
2 / 50

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
3 / 50

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey, TE George Kittle
4 / 50

RB Christian McCaffrey, TE George Kittle

Ben Warden/49ers
LB Fred Warner, DB Jimmie Ward
5 / 50

LB Fred Warner, DB Jimmie Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair
6 / 50

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
7 / 50

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
8 / 50

RB Christian McCaffrey

Ben Warden/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
9 / 50

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
10 / 50

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
11 / 50

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk, RB Christian McCaffrey, WR Jauan Jennings
12 / 50

FB Kyle Juszczyk, RB Christian McCaffrey, WR Jauan Jennings

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Janoris Jenkins
13 / 50

CB Janoris Jenkins

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Spencer Burford, QB Brock Purdy, OL Jake Brendel
14 / 50

OL Spencer Burford, QB Brock Purdy, OL Jake Brendel

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
15 / 50

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Spencer Burford
16 / 50

OL Spencer Burford

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir, DB Jimmie Ward, S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
17 / 50

DB Deommodore Lenoir, DB Jimmie Ward, S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

Kym Fortino 49ers/49ers
DL Nick Bosa, DL Samson Ebukam
18 / 50

DL Nick Bosa, DL Samson Ebukam

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Charles Omenihu
19 / 50

DL Charles Omenihu

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
20 / 50

LB Fred Warner

Ben Warden/49ers
LB Oren Burks
21 / 50

LB Oren Burks

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
22 / 50

RB Elijah Mitchell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Tashaun Gipson, DB Deommodore Lenoir
23 / 50

S Tashaun Gipson, DB Deommodore Lenoir

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
24 / 50

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
25 / 50

DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino 49ers/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk, TE George Kittle
26 / 50

WR Brandon Aiyuk, TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
27 / 50

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
28 / 50

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Defense
29 / 50

49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
30 / 50

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Jimmie Ward
31 / 50

DB Jimmie Ward

Ben Warden/49ers
49ers Offense
32 / 50

49ers Offense

Austin Ginn/49ers
OL Mike McGlinchey
33 / 50

OL Mike McGlinchey

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Trent Williams
34 / 50

T Trent Williams

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
35 / 50

QB Brock Purdy

Austin Ginn/49ers
K Robbie Gould
36 / 50

K Robbie Gould

Austin Ginn/49ers
S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
37 / 50

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
38 / 50

WR Deebo Samuel

Austin Ginn/49ers
TE George Kittle
39 / 50

TE George Kittle

Austin Ginn/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
40 / 50

RB Elijah Mitchell

Austin Ginn/49ers
TE George Kittle
41 / 50

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
42 / 50

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

Ben Warden/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
43 / 50

RB Jordan Mason

Austin Ginn/49ers
TE George Kittle
44 / 50

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Jordan Willis
45 / 50

DL Jordan Willis

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
46 / 50

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

Austin Ginn/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
47 / 50

WR Jauan Jennings

Austin Ginn/49ers
TE George Kittle
48 / 50

TE George Kittle

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Defense
49 / 50

49ers Defense

Austin Ginn/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
50 / 50

RB Elijah Mitchell

Austin Ginn/49ers
