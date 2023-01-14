Live Blog: Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers (Wild Card Weekend)

Follow along with 49ers.com for in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis during the team's Wild Card matchup at Levi's® Stadium.
Game Information
- Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers
- Saturday, January 14, 2023
- Levi's® Stadium
About the Matchup
- Total Matchups: 49
- Total Playoff Matchups: 1
- 49ers Postseason Record vs. Seahawks: 49ers are 0-1 vs. Seahawks in playoffs, all-time
San Francisco 49ers
Head coach: Kyle Shanahan
Players to watch:
Offense
Defense
- LB Fred Warner
- DL Nick Bosa
- CB Charvarius Ward
- DL Arik Armstead
Seattle Seahawks
Head Coach: Pete Carroll
Players to watch:
Offense
- QB Geno Smith
- WR DK Metcalf
- RB Kenneth Walker III
- TE Noah Fant
Defense
- DE Shelby Harris
- RCB Tariq Woolen
- FS Quandre Diggs
- ILB Jordyn Brooks
