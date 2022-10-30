Live Blog: San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams (Week 8)

Oct 30, 2022 at 10:30 AM
090821-BrianaMcDonald-Headshot
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

Follow along with 49ers.com for in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis during the team's Week 8 matchup at SoFi Stadium.

Game Information

  • San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams
  • Sunday, October 30, 2022
  • SoFi Stadium

About the Matchup

  • Total Matchups: 147
  • Series Record: 49ers lead the series 76-68-3
  • 49ers Away Record vs. Rams: 49ers lead the series 38-34-1

San Francisco 49ers

Head coach: Kyle Shanahan

Players to watch:

Offense

Defense

Los Angeles Rams

Head Coach: Sean McVay

Players to watch:

Offense

Defense

Travel Images

49ers Players Travel to LA for Week 8 Matchup vs. the Rams 

Check out some of the top photos as the 49ers fly to Los Angeles to face the Rams, presented by United.

TE George Kittle
1 / 25

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
2 / 25

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Robbie Gould
3 / 25

K Robbie Gould

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
4 / 25

CB Charvarius Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Jimmie Ward
5 / 25

DB Jimmie Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
6 / 25

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams
7 / 25

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
8 / 25

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
9 / 25

DL Drake Jackson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper
10 / 25

LS Taybor Pepper

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
11 / 25

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Charles Omenihu
12 / 25

DL Charles Omenihu

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
13 / 25

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
14 / 25

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley
15 / 25

TE Ross Dwelley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Spencer Burford
16 / 25

OL Spencer Burford

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Oren Burks
17 / 25

LB Oren Burks

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Samuel Womack III
18 / 25

CB Samuel Womack III

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
19 / 25

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jason Poe
20 / 25

OL Jason Poe

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Tyler Kroft
21 / 25

TE Tyler Kroft

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Mike McGlinchey
22 / 25

T Mike McGlinchey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Kurt Benkert
23 / 25

QB Kurt Benkert

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Curtis Robinson
24 / 25

LB Curtis Robinson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Tayler Hawkins
25 / 25

S Tayler Hawkins

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
