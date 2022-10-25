Over the 2022 offseason, Aiyuk took up a new hobby and purchased his first camera, a Canon EOS RP. The receiver's passion for photography was inspired by the photo albums his mother created from Aiyuk's childhood.

"Just around the house, I'll take pictures of my son. I plan on taking pictures of my son as he grows up so he can have a whole collection of pictures. Growing up, my mom did the same for me, I'm pretty sure she used the disposable ones. She had a big photo book of us growing up and I want to do the same thing."

Aiyuk hopes his journey into photography doesn't just capture the precious moments in his family's life, but also creates special memories for his son, Braylon. Growing up, some of Aiyuk's fondest memories with his family were from the pictures they took together.