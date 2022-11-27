Live Blog: New Orleans Saints vs. San Francisco 49ers (Week 12)

Nov 27, 2022 at 11:40 AM
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

Follow along with 49ers.com for in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis during the team's Week 12 matchup at Levi's® Stadium.

Game Information

  • New Orleans Saints vs. San Francisco 49ers
  • Sunday, November 27, 2022
  • Levi's® Stadium

About the Matchup

  • Total Matchups: 78
  • Series Record: 49ers lead the series 49-27-2
  • 49ers Home Record vs. Saints: 49ers lead the series 23-12-2

San Francisco 49ers

Head coach: Kyle Shanahan

Players to watch:

Offense

Defense

New Orleans Saints

Head Coach: Dennis Allen

Players to watch:

Offense

Defense

Top Week 11 Game Images

San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals Game Images (Week 11)

View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 11 matchup vs. the Arizona Cardinals at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.

