49ers Begin the Season 4-0 in NFC West; Stats and Facts from #SFvsAZ

Team Highlights
- The San Francisco 49ers improved to 33-29 overall against the Arizona Cardinals.
- The 49ers have now won three of their last four games against the Cardinals away from home.
- San Francisco is now 5-1 against Arizona on ESPN's "Monday Night Football."
- After the Week 11 win, the 49ers now have the most wins on ESPN's "Monday Night Football" (52).
- The 49ers begin the season 4-0 in the NFC West for the first time since 2002.
- San Francisco improves to 3-1 in international play.
- The 49ers have won three-consecutive games for the first time since Weeks 10-12 of the 2021 season.
Offensive Highlights
- The 49ers offensive line did not allow a sack for the third game this season, tied for an NFL-high. It marks the most games with no sacks allowed by the 49ers through 10 games since 2011.
- Tight end George Kittle and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk became the first pair of 49ers to register two-or-more receiving touchdowns in the same game since wide receivers Jerry Rice and Terrell Owens in 2000.
- Kittle registered four receptions for 84 yards and two touchdowns, which matched a career high.
- The 39-yard and 32-yard reception touchdowns by Kittle marked the first time since 2013 (tight end Vernon Davis) that a member of the 49ers registered two receiving touchdowns of 32-or-more yards.
- Kittle has registered one-or-more receiving touchdowns in three of his last four games.
- Aiyuk tallied two receptions for 20 yards and two touchdowns. His two receiving touchdowns tied a career-high.
- With two receiving touchdowns, Aiyuk has now registered five receiving touchdowns on the season and 16 in his career.
- With 16 career receiving touchdowns in just 39 career games, Aiyuk matched wide receiver Terrell Owens (39 games) for the third-fewest amount of games by a member of the 49ers with 16 career receiving touchdowns dating back to 1970 (wide receiver Gene Washington – 25 games, wide receiver Jerry Rice – 26 games).
- Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo completed 20-of-29 attempts for 228 yards and four touchdowns. His four touchdown passes matched a career high and marked the first time since 2019 that he recorded four touchdown passes.
- Garoppolo has thrown for two-or-more touchdowns in five of his last six games and has gone three-consecutive games without throwing an interception, marking the longest streak of his career as a starting quarterback within a season.
- Wide receiver Deebo Samuel registered seven receptions for 57 yards to go along with three carries for 37 yards and one touchdown.
- Samuel's 39-yard touchdown rush was his third of the season and the 13th of his career. The run marked the longest touchdown rush of his career.
- Running back Christian McCaffrey registered seven carries for 39 yards to go along with seven receptions for 67 yards. His 106 scrimmage yards mark his seventh game this season and the 39th game of his career with 100-or-more scrimmage yards, the second-most in the NFL since he entered the league in 2017.
- Running back Elijah Mitchell registered nine carries for 59 yards, as he led the team in rushing for the second-consecutive week.
Defensive Highlights
- The 49ers have held their opponents to zero points in the second half in three-consecutive games, marking the first time since Weeks 9-11 in 2019 that the team accomplished the feat.
- Defensive back Jimmie Ward registered five tackles and intercepted Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy. The interception marked the fifth of Ward's career and his first of the 2022 season.
- Cornerback Samuel Womack III registered career-highs in tackles (four), passes defended (two) and interceptions (one) as he intercepted Cardinals quarterback Trace McSorley.
- Linebacker Dre Greenlaw forced a fumble on Cardinals running back James Conner, marking the first forced fumble of his career. He finished the game with nine tackles, one forced fumble and one pass defended.
- Defensive lineman Nick Bosa registered three tackles and brought down McCoy for a 12-yard sack. The sack gave him 10.5 on the season and 35.0 in his career. It marks the second-consecutive season that Bosa registered 10.0-or-more sacks.
- Bosa has registered 1.0-or-more sacks in four-consecutive games, marking the second time this season he accomplished the feat.
- Defensive lineman Kevin Givens registered two tackles and a nine-yard sack of McCoy. The sack marks his second of the season and the third of his career.