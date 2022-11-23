Williams, Kittle and Omenihu Among Top 49ers PFF Performers in #SFvsAZ 

The San Francisco 49ers improved to 6-4 on the year and regained control of the NFC West following their dominant 38-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City. The team shined offensively on "Monday Night Football," scoring four touchdowns through the air and one on the ground. Tight end George Kittle and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk each caught two touchdown passes from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo who recorded his fifth 100+ passer rating of the season. On the other side of the ball, the defense posted its third-straight second half shutout. The unit's performance was highlighted by 3.0 sacks and two interceptions; the picks were season-firsts for defensive backs Jimmie Ward and Samuel Womack III.

"They've (the team) really been gelling these last three weeks," head coach Kyle Shanahan said postgame. "I feel like it's gotten a little better each week, and it was nice to put a full game together today."

The 49ers put together their electric performance in front of 78,427 fans in attendance for the Mexico City game at Estadio Azteca. On paper, Monday night's game was a Cardinals home game, but the stadium was bursting with 49ers fans. The warm welcome from the Mexican fan base certainly played its role in energizing the 49ers for their primetime matchup.