Stats & Facts From the 49ers 'SNF' Win vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Team Highlights
- The 49ers improved to 8-8 overall against the Los Angeles Chargers, including a 4-3 mark at home.
- San Francisco defeated the Chargers for the first time since 2000 (W, 45-17 at San Diego).
- The 49ers have won back-to-back games for the first time this season.
- The 49ers are now 3-1 at home in 2022.
- Kyle Shanahan improves to 1-1 against the Chargers as the head coach of the 49ers.
Offensive Highlights
- The 49ers offense finished with 41 rushing attempts for 157 yards and two touchdowns on the night. San Francisco improved to 8-0 in the regular season, and 2-0 in 2022, when registering 40-or-more rushing attempts in a single game under Shanahan.
49ers Games with 40-or-More Rushing Attempts, 2017-2022
|Date
|Opponent
|Rushing Attempts
|Rushing Yards
|Result
|9/15/19
|at Cincinnati Bengals
|42
|259
|W, 41-17
|9/22/19
|vs. Pittsburg Steelers
|40
|168
|W, 24-20
|10/7/19
|vs. Cleveland Browns
|40
|275
|W, 31-3
|10/13/19
|at Los Angeles Rams
|41
|99
|W, 20-7
|11/15/21
|vs. Los Angeles Rams
|44
|156
|W, 31-10
|11/21/21
|at Jacksonville Jaguars
|42
|171
|W, 30-10
|9/18/22
|vs. Seattle Seahawks
|45
|189
|W, 27-7
|11/13/22
|vs. Los Angeles Chargers
|41
|157
|W, 22-16
- Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo completed 19-of-28 attempts for 240 yards to go along with five carries for three yards and one touchdown.
- The rushing touchdown marked Garoppolo's second of the season and seventh of his career.
- Running back Christian McCaffrey registered 14 carries for 38 yards and one touchdown to go along with four receptions for 39 yards.
- McCaffrey has registered one-or-more rushing touchdowns in back-to-back games for the 12th time in his career and the first time since Weeks 1-2 of the 2020 season.
- Wide receiver Deebo Samuel tallied two receptions for 24 yards to go along with four carries for 27 yards.
- With two receptions, Samuel has now registered 201 career receptions. In just 46 career games, he has registered 200 career receptions in the third-fewest amount of games by a member of the 49ers dating back to 1970 (tight end George Kittle – 43 games and wide receiver Jerry Rice – 44 games).
Fastest Member of the 49ers to 200 Receptions Since 1970
|Player
|Games
|TE George Kittle
|43
|WR Jerry Rice
|44
|WR Deebo Samuel
|46
|WR Michael Crabtree
|48
|WR Dwight Clark
|50
- With 24 yards, Samuel has now registered 3,009 career receiving yards. In just 46 career games, he has registered 3,000 career receiving yards in the third-fewest amount of games by a member of the 49ers dating back to 1970 (wide receiver Jerry Rice – 38 games and wide receiver Vic Washington – 44 games).
Fastest Member of the 49ers to 3,000 Receiving Yards Since 1970
|Player
|Games
|WR Jerry Rice
|38
|WR Vic Washington
|44
|WR Deebo Samuel
|46
|TE George Kittle
|47
|WR Dwight Clark
|55
|WR Michael Crabtree
|55
Defensive Highlights
- Safety Talanoa Hufanga finished with two tackles and an interception of Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. He now has four interceptions on the season and his career.
- Hufanga's four interceptions this season are the most by a member of the 49ers in a single season since cornerback Perrish Cox registered five interceptions in 2014.
- Defensive lineman Nick Bosa brought down Herbert for a one-yard sack, giving him 9.5 on the season and 34.0 in his career.
- Bosa has now registered 1.0-or-more sacks in seven of his eight games played this season.
- Defensive lineman Charles Omenihu brought down Herbert for a seven-yard sack and a forced fumble. The sack marked his fourth of the season and 11th of his career, and the forced fumble marked the third of his career and first since 2019 as a member of the Houston Texans. It also marked Omenihu's third-career game with 1.0-or-more sacks and one-or-more forced fumbles.
- Defensive lineman Jordan Willis registered four tackles and 1.0 sack of Chargers quarterback Chase Daniel. The sack was Willis' first of the season and gave him 9.5 in his career.