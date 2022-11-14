Presented by

Stats & Facts From the 49ers 'SNF' Win vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Nov 14, 2022 at 11:50 AM

Team Highlights

  • The 49ers improved to 8-8 overall against the Los Angeles Chargers, including a 4-3 mark at home.
  • San Francisco defeated the Chargers for the first time since 2000 (W, 45-17 at San Diego).
  • The 49ers have won back-to-back games for the first time this season.
  • The 49ers are now 3-1 at home in 2022.
  • Kyle Shanahan improves to 1-1 against the Chargers as the head coach of the 49ers.

Offensive Highlights

  • The 49ers offense finished with 41 rushing attempts for 157 yards and two touchdowns on the night. San Francisco improved to 8-0 in the regular season, and 2-0 in 2022, when registering 40-or-more rushing attempts in a single game under Shanahan.

49ers Games with 40-or-More Rushing Attempts, 2017-2022

Table inside Article
DateOpponentRushing AttemptsRushing YardsResult
9/15/19at Cincinnati Bengals42259W, 41-17
9/22/19vs. Pittsburg Steelers40168W, 24-20
10/7/19vs. Cleveland Browns40275W, 31-3
10/13/19at Los Angeles Rams4199W, 20-7
11/15/21vs. Los Angeles Rams44156W, 31-10
11/21/21at Jacksonville Jaguars42171W, 30-10
9/18/22vs. Seattle Seahawks45189W, 27-7
11/13/22vs. Los Angeles Chargers41157W, 22-16
  • Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo completed 19-of-28 attempts for 240 yards to go along with five carries for three yards and one touchdown.
  • The rushing touchdown marked Garoppolo's second of the season and seventh of his career.
  • Running back Christian McCaffrey registered 14 carries for 38 yards and one touchdown to go along with four receptions for 39 yards.
  • McCaffrey has registered one-or-more rushing touchdowns in back-to-back games for the 12th time in his career and the first time since Weeks 1-2 of the 2020 season.
  • Wide receiver Deebo Samuel tallied two receptions for 24 yards to go along with four carries for 27 yards.
  • With two receptions, Samuel has now registered 201 career receptions. In just 46 career games, he has registered 200 career receptions in the third-fewest amount of games by a member of the 49ers dating back to 1970 (tight end George Kittle – 43 games and wide receiver Jerry Rice – 44 games).

Fastest Member of the 49ers to 200 Receptions Since 1970

Table inside Article
PlayerGames
TE George Kittle43
WR Jerry Rice44
WR Deebo Samuel46
WR Michael Crabtree48
WR Dwight Clark50
  • With 24 yards, Samuel has now registered 3,009 career receiving yards. In just 46 career games, he has registered 3,000 career receiving yards in the third-fewest amount of games by a member of the 49ers dating back to 1970 (wide receiver Jerry Rice – 38 games and wide receiver Vic Washington – 44 games).

Fastest Member of the 49ers to 3,000 Receiving Yards Since 1970

Table inside Article
PlayerGames
WR Jerry Rice38
WR Vic Washington44
WR Deebo Samuel46
TE George Kittle47
WR Dwight Clark55
WR Michael Crabtree55

Defensive Highlights

  • Safety Talanoa Hufanga finished with two tackles and an interception of Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. He now has four interceptions on the season and his career.
  • Hufanga's four interceptions this season are the most by a member of the 49ers in a single season since cornerback Perrish Cox registered five interceptions in 2014.
  • Defensive lineman Nick Bosa brought down Herbert for a one-yard sack, giving him 9.5 on the season and 34.0 in his career.
  • Bosa has now registered 1.0-or-more sacks in seven of his eight games played this season.
  • Defensive lineman Charles Omenihu brought down Herbert for a seven-yard sack and a forced fumble. The sack marked his fourth of the season and 11th of his career, and the forced fumble marked the third of his career and first since 2019 as a member of the Houston Texans. It also marked Omenihu's third-career game with 1.0-or-more sacks and one-or-more forced fumbles.
  • Defensive lineman Jordan Willis registered four tackles and 1.0 sack of Chargers quarterback Chase Daniel. The sack was Willis' first of the season and gave him 9.5 in his career.

