What the 49ers and Chargers Had to Say Following #LACvsSF

Safety Talanoa Hufanga on how the 49ers defense bounced back in the second half:

"We went in and made some adjustments at halftime. Just continued to be physical, switch some things up, and we just wanted to get after them up front and play looser coverage in the backend and force them to make the checkdown and just rally to it."

Hufanga on how defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans uplifts San Francisco's defense:

"I'd probably describe him in one word, poise. He has a lot of poise... the poise that he has in the locker room, it just brings all the guys together and just builds our confidence to go out there and make plays."

Linebacker Fred Warner on blitzing:

"It's all about being relentless. Working together as a group on all those pressures and they've been working so far."

Warner on being in control of the game:

"It was such a tight game all the way through, we were still kind of in control the whole game. I know on defense we had to make sure that we were stopping them, especially in the second half, getting those big stops on third down was huge. But I felt like the offense still had control the entire game. Being able to run the ball 40 times, it wears down a team. I never felt like we were really down, it felt even."

Warner on playing a '49ers style' of defense:

"We've been able to play our style of defense. We know that we're one of the best defenses in the league and we've shown that throughout the season. We're just going to keep on continuing to get better, focus on one game at a time and try to be the best."

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on sticking together to earn a win:

"There's different ways to win in this league and we definitely made it hard on ourselves. But we've got a lot of resilient guys, a lot of mature guys – that's a big thing on the sideline and at halftime – just the maturity of our team, especially offensively. It's how we stuck together. It wasn't pretty early on and they did some things to give us trouble but we stuck with it and got the W."

Garoppolo on the 49ers defense:

"Our defense was playing great in the second half and you could just feel it and I think that gave us a lot of momentum as an offense. They kept getting stop after stop and we answered."

Garoppolo on how the 49ers offense gets its momentum:

"George gave us that spark that we needed. That's kind of how we are, it takes one play to spark us and get the momentum going and we usually start to roll then."

Running back Elijah Mitchell on his first game back from injury:

"It felt real good to be back. It's been a long time and I'm feeling good coming out of the game."

Mitchell on what it's like playing alongside McCaffrey: