NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Cruise to Top Five Following Win in Mexico City

Around the NFL Writer Dan Hanzus

"When this offense is healthy and humming -- as it was on "Monday Night Football" in Mexico City -- it can feel unfair. Christian McCaffrey. Deebo Samuel. George Kittle. Brandon Aiyuk. Elijah Mitchell. It's an embarrassment of riches for Jimmy Garoppolo, who got the ball into the hands of his playmakers with expert proficiency in a 38-10 wipeout of the overmatched Cardinals. Garoppolo threw four touchdown passes without a turnover and regularly connected with wide-open receivers running free against an Arizona defense that packed it in by the fourth quarter. Add in a physical and imposing defense, and this team is ready for liftoff."

Yahoo Sports!: 6

NFL Writer Frank Schwab

"Everything came together for the 49ers on Monday night. The defense was really good. The offense scored five touchdowns, and didn't even need one from Christian McCaffrey. Yes, it was against a bad Cardinals team without Kyler Murray. But that's the kind of performance that should give San Francisco hope that it has a Super Bowl contender."

Fox Sports: 8

NFL Writer David Helman

"That was every bit the fire-breathing monster we figured we'd see. Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk all looked like stars in this beatdown of Arizona, and Jimmy Garoppolo got them the ball flawlessly. At the same time, the 49ers pass rush mauled the Cardinals quarterbacks. This once again looks like a team that's rounding into form at the right time."