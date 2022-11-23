NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Cruise to Top Five Following Win in Mexico City

The San Francisco 49ers matched the electric atmosphere of Estadio Azteca with the most offensively charged performance of the year thus far. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo completed 20-of-29 passes for 228 yards and threw four touchdowns versus the Arizona Cardinals. Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and tight end George Kittle each caught two of those touchdown receptions and 'wideback' Deebo Samuel hauled in San Francisco's only rushing touchdown of the night in front of the 78,427 fans in attendance for the Mexico City game. On the other side of the ball, the 49ers defensive unit posted its third-straight second half shutout. DeMeco Ryans' unit racked up 3.0 sacks and two interceptions to keep the Cardinals scoreless after halftime. Special teams also did their part, pinning Arizona back near the end zone multiple times on Monday night.
With their Week 11 win over Arizona, the 49ers regained control of the NFC West and remain undefeated in division play. The team is now 6-4 on the year and will have three-straight home games after their final long road trip of the regular season. The incredible gameday experience in Mexico is one that head coach Kyle Shanahan and several players will hold onto throughout their careers.
"That was one of the coolest experiences that I've been a part of," Shanahan said. "It was so neat last year, playing in LA and seeing a whole red stadium that wasn't yours, and then coming a lot farther to Mexico City, and it being just the same. We were told it might be like that, but it was even better than we expected."
"It was incredible, a once-in-a-lifetime experience," linebacker Fred Warner added. "I can't thank the fans of Mexico enough. It was so special playing in front of them and feeding off their energy all game."
Here's a look at the latest NFL power rankings from several national outlets:
Around the NFL Writer Dan Hanzus
"When this offense is healthy and humming -- as it was on "Monday Night Football" in Mexico City -- it can feel unfair. Christian McCaffrey. Deebo Samuel. George Kittle. Brandon Aiyuk. Elijah Mitchell. It's an embarrassment of riches for Jimmy Garoppolo, who got the ball into the hands of his playmakers with expert proficiency in a 38-10 wipeout of the overmatched Cardinals. Garoppolo threw four touchdown passes without a turnover and regularly connected with wide-open receivers running free against an Arizona defense that packed it in by the fourth quarter. Add in a physical and imposing defense, and this team is ready for liftoff."
Yahoo Sports!: 6
NFL Writer Frank Schwab
"Everything came together for the 49ers on Monday night. The defense was really good. The offense scored five touchdowns, and didn't even need one from Christian McCaffrey. Yes, it was against a bad Cardinals team without Kyler Murray. But that's the kind of performance that should give San Francisco hope that it has a Super Bowl contender."
Fox Sports: 8
NFL Writer David Helman
"That was every bit the fire-breathing monster we figured we'd see. Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk all looked like stars in this beatdown of Arizona, and Jimmy Garoppolo got them the ball flawlessly. At the same time, the 49ers pass rush mauled the Cardinals quarterbacks. This once again looks like a team that's rounding into form at the right time."
Elsewhere in the NFC West, the Los Angeles Rams lost their fourth-straight game, falling short 27-20 to the New Orleans Saints. LA dropped down another two spots to No. 28 in the rankings. With the 38-10 loss, the Cardinals all saw their stock fall, moving down from their previous No. 19 ranking to No. 22. The Seattle Seahawks were on a Bye in Week 11 and sit at No. 12. However, with the 49ers win in Mexico and the tiebreaker rules in the NFL, San Francisco now leads the NFC West.