49ers Players Pay Homage to their Heritage Through League-Wide Initiative

In Weeks 4 and 5, more than 200 NFL players, coaches and executives celebrated their international ancestry and cultures with a new initiative. Players around the league wore flag decals that represented the country or territory of their heritage on the back of their helmets.

"The NFL is proud of the extensive collection of nationalities and heritage of its players across the League," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "We recognize the many cultures they represent and the excitement they bring to their home fans, which ultimately helps grow our game."

Eight 49ers players and one staff member chose the option to wear their country or territory's flag in an effort to celebrate diversity and grow the game internationally. The flag of an international country or territory was represented on the players helmets next to the American flag if they lived in the country or territory for two years or more, or have a parent or grandparent who were born there.

"To know that I'm one of few Latin players in the league is humbling. I'm proud to be a part of that group, but we have to grow that number," linebacker Fred Warner said in his campaign with the Hispanic Scholarship Fund. "Hopefully, the way I play the game inspires the youth to think, 'I want to do something in my life that I can be that passionate about.'"