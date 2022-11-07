49ers Open IR Practice Windows for Al-Shaair, McKivitz and Mitchell

The San Francisco 49ers have signed WR Tajae Sharpe to the team's practice squad and released TE Troy Fumagalli. Additionally, the team has opened the Injured Reserve practice windows for LB Azeez Al-Shaair, OL Colton McKivitz and RB Elijah Mitchell.
Sharpe (6-2, 194) was originally drafted by the Tennessee Titans in the fifth round (140th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft.
Throughout his six-year NFL career with the Titans (2016-19), Minnesota Vikings (2020) and Atlanta Falcons (2021), he has appeared in 66 games (36 starts) and registered 117 receptions for 1,397 yards and 8 touchdowns. Sharpe has also played in three postseason contests (one start) and registered a 6-yard reception.
Sharpe signed to the Chicago Bears' practice squad on May 12, 2022 and was later released on September 9, 2022.
A 27-year-old native of Newark, NJ, Sharpe attended the University of Massachusetts (2012-15) where he appeared in 47 games (43 starts) and registered 277 receptions for 3,486 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Fumagalli originally signed to the team's practice squad on September 7, 2022.