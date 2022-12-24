Live Blog: Washington Commanders vs. San Francisco 49ers (Week 16)

Dec 24, 2022 at 11:00 AM
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

Follow along with 49ers.com for in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis during the team's Week 16 matchup at Levi's® Stadium.

Related Links

Game Information

  • Washington Commanders vs. San Francisco 49ers
  • Saturday, December 24, 2022
  • Levi's® Stadium

About the Matchup

  • Total Matchups: 34
  • Series Record: 49ers lead the series 21-12-1
  • 49ers Home Record vs. Washington: 49ers lead the series 12-4-1

San Francisco 49ers

Head coach: Kyle Shanahan

Players to watch:

Offense

Defense

Washington Commanders

Head Coach: Ron Rivera

Players to watch:

Offense

Defense

Week 15 Game Images

San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks Game Images (Week 15)

View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 15 matchup vs. the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on "Thursday Night Football."

TE George Kittle
1 / 33

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
2 / 33

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Jimmie Ward
3 / 33

DB Jimmie Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
4 / 33

DL Arik Armstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
5 / 33

DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
6 / 33

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
7 / 33

S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Charles Omenihu
8 / 33

DL Charles Omenihu

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
9 / 33

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
10 / 33

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Offense
11 / 33

49ers Offense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
12 / 33

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Offense
13 / 33

49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Defense
14 / 33

49ers Defense

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
15 / 33

DL Drake Jackson

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
16 / 33

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Offense
17 / 33

49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy, RB Christian McCaffrey
18 / 33

QB Brock Purdy, RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
19 / 33

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
20 / 33

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner, LB Dre Greenlaw, S Tashaun Gipson
21 / 33

LB Fred Warner, LB Dre Greenlaw, S Tashaun Gipson

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
22 / 33

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Danny Gray
23 / 33

WR Danny Gray

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
24 / 33

CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
25 / 33

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
26 / 33

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
27 / 33

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
28 / 33

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
29 / 33

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
30 / 33

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
31 / 33

LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
32 / 33

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
33 / 33

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
