Live Blog: Washington Commanders vs. San Francisco 49ers (Week 16)

Follow along with 49ers.com for in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis during the team's Week 16 matchup at Levi's® Stadium.
Game Information
- Washington Commanders vs. San Francisco 49ers
- Saturday, December 24, 2022
- Levi's® Stadium
About the Matchup
- Total Matchups: 34
- Series Record: 49ers lead the series 21-12-1
- 49ers Home Record vs. Washington: 49ers lead the series 12-4-1
San Francisco 49ers
Head coach: Kyle Shanahan
Players to watch:
Offense
Defense
Washington Commanders
Head Coach: Ron Rivera
Players to watch:
Offense
Defense
Week 15 Game Images
View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 15 matchup vs. the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on "Thursday Night Football."