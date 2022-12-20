Off the Field: 49ers Spread Holiday Cheer 🎁

During this holiday season, San Francisco 49ers players, staff and their families helped make spirits bright for those who need it most throughout the Bay Area.

Check out some of the community work that members of the 49ers hosted throughout the month:

49ers Hope for the Holidays

Earlier this month, the 49ers organization hosted their annual Hope for the Holidays event. The evening of giving back helped support over 175 underserved families with a drive-through distribution held in the Levi's® Stadium parking lot.

Twenty-three 49ers players and their families joined front office staff to help deliver numerous resources into the cars that drove through the stadium lot, including food and cooking supplies from Second Harvest Food Bank, Pepsi, Clover Sonoma, Peet's Coffee, Kingsford, glasses from Zenni Optical, shoes from Shoe Palace and toys provided by Toys for Tots.