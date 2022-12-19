Kittle, Mason and Bosa Among Top 49ers PFF Performers in #SFvSEA

The San Francisco 49ers enjoyed a few extra days of rest in Week 15 after powering through a big win on "Thursday Night Football."

San Francisco's 21-13 victory over the Seattle Seahawks is the team's seventh-straight win and marks the first series sweep of Seattle since the 2011 season. The 49ers are currently the No. 3 seed in the NFC and as the division champs, they have guaranteed themselves at least one home game in their upcoming playoff run.

However, with three regular season games to go, a lot can still happen. Per head coach Kyle Shanahan, the work is far from over, and the 49ers will continue to push for a higher conference seeding. In this final stretch of the regular season, the key is to strike a balance between staying competitive and getting players healthy before the postseason.

"You never just want to stop. You can't lose your edge," Shanahan said. "It's not something you can turn on and off. At the same time, you do need to be smart. It's very important to get home games. So, we'll do everything we can to do that, but by no means at the expense of risking someone that we shouldn't."

Before we transition to the team's Week 16 matchup against the Washington Commanders, let's recap Thursday night's momentous win. Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy played through rib and oblique injuries and connected on 17-of-26 pass attempts for 217 yards and two touchdowns. Defensive end Nick Bosa sacked Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith to secure his place on top of the NFL's sacks leaderboard with 15.5 takedowns on the year. Tight end George Kittle hauled in two 25+ yard touchdowns. Running back Christian McCaffrey shouldered the 49ers ground game, closing out the night with 26 carries for 108 yards and a rushing touchdown in addition to his six catches for 30 yards through the air. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw forced a fumble that was recovered by cornerback Charvarius Ward and set San Francisco up inside the 10 yard line.