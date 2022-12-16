The San Francisco 49ers are 2022 NFC West Champions

Dec 15, 2022 at 08:16 PM
090821-BrianaMcDonald-Headshot
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

NFCWest-Champions-16x9

After defeating the Seattle Seahawks 21-13 at Lumen Field, the San Francisco 49ers have clinched their division and are now the 2022 NFC West champions.

Now holding a 10-4 record, San Francisco has won seven-straight games and remains undefeated against divisional foes. Taking ahold of the NFC West title, the 49ers have clinched their first division crown since 2019. This marks head coach Kyle Shanahan's third playoff appearance in the last four seasons.

As it stands now, the 49ers are third in the NFC playoff picture behind the Philadelphia Eagles (12-1) and Minnesota Vikings (10-3).

With the Week 15 win, San Francisco has secured a playoff contest at Levi's® Stadium. Be there to cheer on the 49ers and buy your playoff tickets here.

