49ers Clinch Playoff Spot Following Win Over Seahawks and Green Bay Loss

Dec 11, 2023 at 08:25 PM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The San Francisco 49ers secured a spot in the postseason with their 28-16 victory over the Seattle Seahawks and a 24-22 New York Giants win over the Green Bay Packers on "Monday Night Football." This upcoming trip to the playoffs marks the fourth time San Francisco will be playing past the regular season during head coach Kyle Shanahan's seven-year tenure. The 49ers have reached the NFC Championship Game in three of the last four seasons (2019, 2021 and 2022) and went on to play in Super Bowl LIV against the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2019 campaign.

While the 49ers trip to the playoffs is guaranteed, San Francisco needs a win against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 15 to shore up the division crown. The 49ers are currently the No. 1 seed in the conference standings following the Dallas Cowboys 33-13 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on "Sunday Night Football."

Related Content

news

Kittle Confident in 49ers Ability to Compete at 'High Level' in 2023

San Francisco 49ers players shared their optimistic outlooks for the upcoming 2023 season and the talent level returning to the roster.
news

Arik Armstead, Nick Bosa Among Top Three in 49ers Postseason Sack Records

Defensive linemen Nick Bosa and Arik Armstead sit atop franchise records for most sacks in the postseason.
news

49ers Fall Short in NFC Championship Game; 5 Takeaways from #SFvsPHI

The San Francisco 49ers season ends with a 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.
news

Quarterback Josh Johnson Ruled Out of NFC Championship Game

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Josh Johnson has been ruled out of the NFC Championship Game after suffering a concussion.
news

Quarterback Brock Purdy Suffers Elbow Injury in NFC Championship Game

The San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback exited the game in the first quarter after suffering an elbow injury and steps in during the third quarter.
news

Elijah Mitchell Out, Christian McCaffrey Active for NFC Championship Game

Running back Elijah Mitchell is sidelined for Sunday's NFC Championship Game versus the Philadelphia Eagles. 
news

Live Blog: San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles (NFC Championship)

Follow along with 49ers.com for in-game updates and highlights during the 49ers vs. Eagles NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field.
news

Four Downs: Bold Predictions for NFC Championship vs. Eagles

49ers.com breaks down the biggest storylines and bold predictions heading into the team's NFC Championship matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.
news

What the 49ers and Eagles are Saying Ahead of the NFC Championship Game

See what Kyle Shanahan, DeMeco Ryans, Brock Purdy, Nick Sirianni, Jalen Hurts and other members of each team had to say ahead of Sunday's contest.
news

A Conference Title Clash Between the NFC's Top Seeds: Oppositional Research 💪

Which matchups to look out for as the San Francisco 49ers take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.
news

McCaffrey Cleared, Mitchell Questionable in NFC Championship Injury Report

Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel have been cleared to play in the NFC Championship Game while Elijah Mitchell is listed as questionable. 
Advertising