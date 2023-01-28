What the 49ers and Eagles are Saying Ahead of the NFC Championship Game

Eagles Quotes

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni on Purdy:

"He's a winner... That's what I notice with him, that he's a winner... A quarterback that can lead the way and find the right place to go with the football consistently, who's just a playmaker."

Sirianni on Shanahan:

"He's always been a guy that has a great reputation in the NFL, and he is a great offensive coordinator, a great offensive mind... I have a lot of respect for him and with him as a football coach."

Sirianni on DeMeco Ryans and the 49ers defense:

"I see his players genuinely selling out, and you can see their interactions in the game when you watch it on television. You see those guys playing really hard for him... They really recognize that that coach cares about them as a person. They really recognize that that coach is genuinely making them better.. These guys love to play for him. That speaks a lot to Coach Ryans, because obviously they have really good players, but he's gotten a lot out of those guys... This is a really well-coached football team, and we'll have to be on our stuff this week."

Sirianni on linebackers Fred Warner, Dre Greenlaw and San Francisco's team as a whole:

"Those two guys, and I have a lot of respect for them. Then they have good players all across the defensive line headlined by Nick Bosa and Arik Armstead. Their corners, they have Charvarius Ward that I thought was a really good player there last year as we were watching guys that were free agents. The safeties can really cause havoc in there. Then not to mention the offensive line that they have and the skill players that they have. They have unique skill players with Deebo, McCaffrey and Kittle. I really liked Brandon Aiyuk coming out of Arizona State. I remember thinking very highly of him. You can tell Kyle (Shanahan) does a good job of really coaching the details to the wide receivers. You see them running good routes, really detailed routes. So again, just going back to their coaches and how good they are, a lot of good playmakers on this football team. A lot of good playmakers on this football team offensively and defensively, and it's no surprise that they've won all these games in a row. They have good coaches, and they have good players... That's what the NFC Championship Game should be. It's going to be good-on-good, and it's going to be tight."

Sirianni on the matchup between the Eagles and 49ers physicality:

"I know that both teams are built the right way as far as their O-line, D-line... I know the 49ers, this is their third out of four years that they have made it to this game. That's pretty darn impressive in my opinion and so that's a great streak to have. Sure, we'd love to have that, but all we're really focusing on is this game at this time and knowing that we are playing a good football team and that we're a good football team."

Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon on if the 49ers are going to be a challenge:

"A big-time challenge... They're in the Final Four for a reason. They're very well coached and they have a lot of really good players. They do a good job. They put them in good situations, and they're multiple. They do some unique things with their guys because of their skill sets. Just like any game, we have to have a plan for that. But you start going through, start watching the tape, and then you look at the paperwork and talk to different people in our building about what do we need to do, this and that, and it just keeps coming back. It doesn't surprise me, this is the Final Four game, of course they're going to be good in every metric. Of course they've got really good players. I think they've got guys at their position that they're probably the best in the world at their position."

Gannon on what it's like game planning for the 49ers offense:

"Tough. They deploy Kittle different ways, and he does different things. They do a lot of different things with him. It's not just like they align him here and these are the couple things that he does. He does a lot of different things for them, and they use him accordingly like they do with Kyle Juszczyk, with McCaffrey, with Deebo, with Aiyuk. They use all those guys in different ways. It makes it hard to defend."

Eagles special teams coordinator Michael Clay on San Francisco's special teams:

"They're a very good unit. (49ers special teams coordinator Brian) Schneider does an unbelievable job. He's done an unbelievable job in his career... George Odum, I can't say enough good things about George Odum. He's an All-Pro special teams player, plays with great speed, tenacity, motor. Obviously, Robbie Gould, you don't kick in this league for a long time without being an ice-in-the-veins type guy. Mitch Wishnowsky, I could go on and on about their special teams unit."

Clay on Ray-Ray McCloud III:

"Ray-Ray has been in the league a few years, very explosive. He stretches the coverage, puts his foot in the ground and gets downhill. He tracks the ball really well off the punter's foot. He's not afraid of contact."

Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen on San Francisco's defense:

"They're very sound in what they do up front. It starts with Bosa and Armstead. Those guys are really good players. Bosa is an exceptional player. He has really good speed to power. They do a good job in their rush lanes collapsing the pocket, especially on third down. Warner and Greenlaw, really good players. I can't say enough about Warner, just the way he plays within that scheme. You can tell he prepares the right way. He understands route combinations. He has incredible instincts to where the ball is. He understands line blocking schemes of when to shoot, go through the gaps. He plays within the scheme really well, but phenomenal instincts. Then on the back end, they're really sound too. Just overall a really good, solid defense that we've got to be ready for."

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts on Purdy:

"I have a lot of respect for him. He's always been a really good player, has a lot of moxie, makes plays and he's been doing that since college. surprise to me that when he was given this opportunity to see the success he's having now."

Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat on Philadelphia's goal against the 49ers offense:

"First and foremost, stop the run. We know they're good at it and they're going to be physical. Then we want to rush the quarterback. That's what we do very well. But we know they have a great offense and they throw a lot of things at you. There is a lot to think about, so we just have to focus on our jobs and go out and play our best football."

Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown on facing San Francisco in the NFC Championship Game: