Presented by

McCaffrey Cleared, Mitchell Questionable in NFC Championship Injury Report

Jan 27, 2023 at 02:00 PM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The San Francisco 49ers are close to full force as they prepare to depart for Philadelphia on Friday, just two days ahead of the NFC Championship Game versus the Eagles. Only one player, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, was ruled out of Sunday's contest and two others, cornerback Ambry Thomas (ankle) and running back Elijah Mitchell (groin), were listed as questionable on the team's final injury report of the week.

Running back Christian McCaffrey (calf) and wide receiver Deebo Samuel (ankle) avoided injury designations heading into the team's cross-country trip and have been cleared to play in the conference championship.

Although initially expected to miss Wednesday's practice, Samuel was able to work out in a limited capacity for most of the week and went full speed at the end of the week. Meanwhile, McCaffrey made his return to the practice field on Friday afternoon as a full participant. In the running back's address to the media on Thursday, he stressed there was "zero" chance he would be sidelined on Sunday regardless of his practice availability. Rather than go heavy on the physical workload, McCaffrey has been participating in walkthrough and running through plays for a majority of the week to prepare.

"He looked full go," head coach Kyle Shanahan said.

Below is the complete NFC Championship Game Practice Participation and Game Status Report for Friday:

San Francisco 49ers

  • Did Not Practice: QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot), RB Elijah Mitchell (groin)
  • Limited Participation: CB Ambry Thomas (ankle)
  • Full Participation: RB Christian McCaffrey (calf), DL Charles Omenihu (oblique), WR Deebo Samuel (ankle), T Trent Williams (not injury related - resting player)

Status Report:

  • QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) - Out
  • CB Ambry Thomas (ankle) - Questionable
  • RB Elijah Mitchell (groin) - Questionable

Philadelphia Eagles

  • Limited Participation in Practice: LB T.J. Edwards (ankle)
  • Full Participation in Practice: T Lane Johnson (groin), CB Avonte Maddox (toe)

Status Report: No Injury Designations

Related Content

news

Jimmy Garoppolo, Ambry Thomas Ruled Out for NFC Divisional Round vs. Cowboys

Head coach Kyle Shanahan ruled out Jimmy Garoppolo and Ambry Thomas from Sunday's upcoming matchup and shared details surrounding the quarterback's injury progress.

news

Dre Greenlaw, Aaron Banks and Kevin Givens Cleared for Super Wild Card Weekend

Linebackers Dre Greenlaw and Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles and offensive lineman Aaron Banks are expected to play against the Seahawks on Saturday.

news

Deebo Samuel, Elijah Mitchell, Christian McCaffrey Cleared for #AZvsSF

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel and running backs Elijah Mitchell and Christian McCaffrey are expected to play in the 49ers regular season finale.

news

Samuel OUT, Thomas and Hyder Jr. Questionable for #SFvsLV

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel has been ruled out for the San Francisco 49ers Week 17 matchup vs. Las Vegas Raiders.

news

Jordan Mason, Charvarius Ward Questionable for #WASvsSF; Week 16 Injury Report

The San Francisco 49ers have five players listed as questionable for their Week 16 matchup versus the Washington Commanders.

news

Brock Purdy, Kerry Hyder Jr. Questionable for #SFvsSEA; Week 15 Injury Report

Brock Purdy, Kerry Hyder Jr. and Ambry Thomas are all questionable for the San Francisco 49ers Week 15 matchup versus the Seattle Seahawks.

news

Nick Bosa Questionable for #TBvsSF; Week 14 Injury Report

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa is questionable for the team's Week 14 matchup versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

news

Deebo Samuel, Trent Williams Questionable for #MIAvsSF; Week 13 Injury Report

The San Francisco 49ers have four players listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup versus the Miami Dolphins including Deebo Samuel and Trent Williams.

news

49ers Prepare for Dolphins and Many Familiar Faces; Week 13 Injury Updates

Four San Francisco 49ers players sat out of Wednesday's practice due to injuries as the team begins Miami Dolphins prep.

news

Arik Armstead Back at Practice; Deebo Samuel Questionable in 49ers Week 12 Injury Report

The San Francisco 49ers welcomed back Arik Armstead to practice on Friday and Deebo Samuel was listed as questionable in the team's final injury report of the week.

news

Ward Back at Practice; Ebukam Questionable in 49ers Week 11 Injury Report

The San Francisco 49ers welcomed back Charvarius Ward to practice on Saturday, and defensive lineman Samson Ebukam is questionable in the team's final injury report of Week 11.

Advertising