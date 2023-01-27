McCaffrey Cleared, Mitchell Questionable in NFC Championship Injury Report

The San Francisco 49ers are close to full force as they prepare to depart for Philadelphia on Friday, just two days ahead of the NFC Championship Game versus the Eagles. Only one player, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo , was ruled out of Sunday's contest and two others, cornerback Ambry Thomas (ankle) and running back Elijah Mitchell (groin), were listed as questionable on the team's final injury report of the week.

Although initially expected to miss Wednesday's practice, Samuel was able to work out in a limited capacity for most of the week and went full speed at the end of the week. Meanwhile, McCaffrey made his return to the practice field on Friday afternoon as a full participant. In the running back's address to the media on Thursday, he stressed there was "zero" chance he would be sidelined on Sunday regardless of his practice availability. Rather than go heavy on the physical workload, McCaffrey has been participating in walkthrough and running through plays for a majority of the week to prepare.