'NFL Total Access' Name Aiyuk, Greenlaw as Under-the-Radar Players to Watch

Ahead of the title games taking place on Sunday, NFL analysts David Carr, MJ Acosta-Ruiz, Mike Yam and Brian Baldinger analyzed which players from each remaining playoff team they are watching this weekend.

Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk was the first member of the 49ers that was highlighted in the NFL Total Access segment as a player to keep an eye on in the NFC Championship Game this Sunday.

"He blocks, he's physical... He gets after it in the run game and he's really selfless," Carr said. "He makes the plays that a big time receiver has to make on the outside of the deep crossing routes, Kyle (Shanahan) loves to use that scenario, he'll use Deebo Samuel out of there and then Brandon in the screen game. He's so clutch for this football team... He's a big time playmaker."

Aiyuk might be an "under-the-radar" player in the pool of the league, but he definitely isn't "under-the-radar" in The Bay.

The third-year wideout lead the team in receiving yards this season with 1,015 yards on 78 receptions. Aiyuk finished the regular season registering career highs in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns (eight), marking his third-consecutive season with 55-or-more receptions, 740-or-more receiving yards and five-or-more touchdown receptions, the longest streak to begin a career by a member of the 49ers since at least 1970.