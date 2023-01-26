'NFL Total Access' Name Aiyuk, Greenlaw as Under-the-Radar Players to Watch

Jan 26, 2023 at 12:25 PM
Ahead of the title games taking place on Sunday, NFL analysts David Carr, MJ Acosta-Ruiz, Mike Yam and Brian Baldinger analyzed which players from each remaining playoff team they are watching this weekend.

Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk was the first member of the 49ers that was highlighted in the NFL Total Access segment as a player to keep an eye on in the NFC Championship Game this Sunday.

"He blocks, he's physical... He gets after it in the run game and he's really selfless," Carr said. "He makes the plays that a big time receiver has to make on the outside of the deep crossing routes, Kyle (Shanahan) loves to use that scenario, he'll use Deebo Samuel out of there and then Brandon in the screen game. He's so clutch for this football team... He's a big time playmaker."

Aiyuk might be an "under-the-radar" player in the pool of the league, but he definitely isn't "under-the-radar" in The Bay.

The third-year wideout lead the team in receiving yards this season with 1,015 yards on 78 receptions. Aiyuk finished the regular season registering career highs in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns (eight), marking his third-consecutive season with 55-or-more receptions, 740-or-more receiving yards and five-or-more touchdown receptions, the longest streak to begin a career by a member of the 49ers since at least 1970.

His efficiency has carried over to the postseason also. Against the Seattle Seahawks in the Wild Card Round and the Dallas Cowboys in the Divisional Round, Aiyuk has racked up 99 receiving yards on just five receptions.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw was also called out in the show as a player to watch against the Philadelphia Eagles.

"The guy is a vacuum cleaner out there. He's just cleaning up tackles," Baldinger said. "If there's a loose ball, Dre Greenlaw is going to be around it."

Greenlaw has been a main contributor in San Francisco's top-ranked defense, leading the team in solo tackles (82). The linebacker notched three tackles for loss, an interception, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and picked up a defensive touchdown in the regular season.

In the 49ers playoff campaign, Greenlaw has recorded 17 combined tackles and a pass defended.

