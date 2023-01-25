Kyle Shanahan, Christian McCaffrey and Three More 49ers Among Finalists for AP Awards

Five San Francisco 49ers players and coaches were announced as finalists for five of the Associated Press' 2022 NFL Awards on Wednesday morning. Four of the team's finalists, defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, quarterback Brock Purdy, running back Christian McCaffrey and All-Pro defensive lineman Nick Bosa, are in the top three of their respective categories while head coach Kyle Shanahan is among five candidates for the AP Coach of the Year award. The winners will be announced at the 12th annual NFL Honors ceremony on Feb. 9, 2023 as part of the celebrations leading up to Super Bowl LVII.