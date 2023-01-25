Kyle Shanahan, Christian McCaffrey and Three More 49ers Among Finalists for AP Awards

Jan 25, 2023 at 10:45 AM
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

Five San Francisco 49ers players and coaches were announced as finalists for five of the Associated Press' 2022 NFL Awards on Wednesday morning. Four of the team's finalists, defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, quarterback Brock Purdy, running back Christian McCaffrey and All-Pro defensive lineman Nick Bosa, are in the top three of their respective categories while head coach Kyle Shanahan is among five candidates for the AP Coach of the Year award. The winners will be announced at the 12th annual NFL Honors ceremony on Feb. 9, 2023 as part of the celebrations leading up to Super Bowl LVII.

Below are the categories in which the 49ers will be represented:

AP Coach of the Year

  • Brian Daboll, New York Giants
  • Sean McDermott, Buffalo Bills
  • Doug Pederson, Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco 49ers
  • Nick Sirianni, Philadelphia Eagles

AP Defensive Player of the Year

  • Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers DE
  • Chris Jones, Kansas Chiefs DT
  • Micah Parons, Dallas Cowboys LB

AP Comeback Player of the Year

  • Saquon Barkley, New York Giants RB
  • Christian McCaffrey , San Francisco 49ers RB
  • Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks QB

AP Offensive Rookie of the Year

  • Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers QB
  • Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks RB
  • Garrett Wilson, New York Jets WR

AP Assistant Coach of the Year

  • Ben Johnson, Detroit Lions OC
  • DeMeco Ryans, San Francisco 49ers DC
  • Shane Steichen, Philadelphia Eagles OC

