 Skip to main content
Advertising
Presented by

Malik Mustapha Goes From 49ers Fan to 49ers Draftee | Off the Field

Apr 30, 2024 at 05:15 PM
BM-Headshot-2023
Briana McDonald

Senior Digital Media Coordinator

Since childhood, Wake Forest safety Malik Mustapha was a fan of the San Francisco 49ers. In the 2024 NFL Draft, the 49ers were a fan of Mustapha.

Growing up in Charlotte, North Carolina, Mustapha was uniquely surrounded by Dallas Cowboys fans in his family. However, because he wanted to stand out, Mustapha chose a different path and decided to become a 49ers fan. His love for San Francisco was fueled by playing as a member of the 49ers in Madden. Through playing the video game, he pinpointed his favorite NFL player, former 49ers running back Frank Gore.

"My family grew up being Cowboys fans," Mustapha said. "Sometimes I like being on the opposite side. Playing Madden at a young age, I loved using Frank Gore during that time... I just grew up loving the 49ers and what they brought to the table. It just stuck with me."

Fast forward years later to the 2024 NFL Combine, Mustapha had just one official meeting on his schedule. It was with the team he had supported since childhood, the 49ers. In that meeting, he found himself face to face with the 49ers personnel and scouting department, including one of his all-time favorite players, Gore, who's on the team's staff as a football personnel advisor. It was a surreal moment for the soon-to-be draftee as he impressed the 49ers leadership with his knowledge and passion for the game.

"It was awesome being able to meet, (president of football operations/general manager) John Lynch, obviously, and the whole staff. Even Frank Gore was in there. He's someone that I grew up watching and it was kind of a starstruck moment. But it was definitely a good meeting with them, I talked about my life and things like that. And throughout the process too, I talked to scouts post-Combine."

On the third day of this year's draft, it all came full circle when the 49ers selected Mustapha in the fourth round with the 124th-overall pick. In the draft call, head coach Kyle Shanahan jokingly urged Mustapha to "get his family on board" with also becoming 49ers Faithful.

Related Links

Despite her lifelong fandom for the Cowboys, Mustapha's mother took to social media to express her newfound love for the 49ers organization for drafting her son.

With his childhood dream realized, Mustapha now sets his sights on making an impact on the field for the team he's loved since childhood.

"I'm just blessed that it came full circle for me. I'm so honored to be here and I'm ready to get to work."

Related Content

news

Off the Field: Brock Purdy Takes Part in Offseason Training with Caleb Williams 🏈

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy trained alongside top 2024 NFL Draft prospect Caleb Williams in offseason workouts.
news

Off the Field: George Kittle Cheers on Bayley at WWE WrestleMania XL 🙌

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle was in the heart of the action for one of the biggest events in WWE history.
news

Off the Field: Quarterback Josh Dobbs Chases the 2024 Solar Eclipse 🌙

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Josh Dobbs took a trip to Cleveland, Ohio to experience NASA's 2024 Total Eclipse Festival.
news

Off the Field: The Kittles Support Caitlin Clark, Iowa Hawkeyes in March Madness 💛

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle took a trip back to his alma mater to cheer on the Iowa Hawkeyes in the women's NCAA basketball tournament.
news

Off the Field: Brock Purdy Cheers on Iowa State in March Madness 🏀

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy sat courtside to cheer on his alma mater, Iowa State, against Stanford in the women's NCAA basketball tournament.
news

Off the Field: Ji'Ayir Brown Receives Key to His Hometown 🔑

San Francisco 49ers safety Ji'Ayir Brown was honored with the key to the city of Trenton, New Jersey for his accomplishments in the NFL.
news

Off the Field: Deebo Samuel Changes Jersey to Number 1️⃣

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. announced changes to his jersey number and name for the 2024 season.
news

Off the Field: 49ers Family Ties at the NFL Combine 🏈

Brenden Rice, Frank Gore Jr. and Luke McCaffrey are stepping into the NFL spotlight in hopes of making their own mark on the league.
news

Off the Field: Greenlaw Reveals Hilarious Kyle Shanahan Combine Story 😂

At the NFL Scouting Combine, linebacker Dre Greenlaw was mistakenly convinced that head coach Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers had no intention of drafting him.
news

Off the Field: 49ers Share Heartfelt Messages on 2023 Season ❤️

San Francisco 49ers players took to social media to reflect on the highs, lows, lessons learned and memories cherished from the 2023 NFL season. 
news

Off the Field: Klay Thompson, Hunter Pence, Tyrese Haliburton Show Love to 49ers 🔥

Stars from across the professional sports world showed their support for the San Francisco 49ers in the team's NFC Championship win.
Advertising