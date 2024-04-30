 Skip to main content
Power Rankings: 49ers Remain Top NFC Team Following the 2024 NFL Draft

Apr 30, 2024 at 04:05 PM
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The post-draft sentiment surrounding the San Francisco 49ers is overwhelmingly high with the team only continuing to infuse itself with more youth and talent over draft weekend. The red and gold made its return to the first round of the NFL draft and added wide receiver Ricky Pearsall with the 31st-overall pick. Three trades and seven more selections were made over the last six rounds that addressed needs at offensive line and corner while also adding speed and versatility to the wide receiver and running back units.

Let's take a look at what national outlets had to say about the 49ers roster following the 2024 NFL Draft:

NFL Network: 2

Eric Edholm, Lead Draft Writer

"I thought there was a chance Ricky Pearsall could be a top-40 selection, so the Florida receiver going to the 49ers at No. 31 isn't the reach some want to make it. In fact, I had him ranked as my No. 31 overall prospect."

Bleacher Report: 2

Gary Davenport, Bleacher Report NFL and Fantasy Football Analyst

"Twice in the past five years, the San Francisco 49ers have won the NFC. Twice in the past five years, the Niners have also lost close Super Bowls to the Kansas City Chiefs. This is a pivotal year for San Francisco...The team selected Florida's Ricky Pearsall, who models his NFL game after Brandon Aiyuk.

"San Francisco faces some tough decisions over the next year to keep its Super Bowl window as open as it is currently. But for now, the 49ers have to be considered the favorites in the NFC again. The offense has as much skill-position talent as any team in the league. Purdy has shown that he can operate Kyle Shanahan's offense at a high level. The 49ers defense is as stout as any in the league. This is a balanced, well-coached, battle-tested team."

Yahoo! Sports: 2

Sanjesh Singh, Digital Editor and Analyst

"Before Brock Purdy gets a lucrative extension, the 49ers made sure to stock up on ready-now rookies."

Fansided: 3

John Buhler, Staff Writer

"For as long as Brock Purdy plays well on his rookie contract, the San Francisco 49ers will be annual Super Bowl contenders."

Pro Football Network: 2

Dallas Robinson, NFL Analyst

New York Post: 4

Steve Serby, NFL Columnist

