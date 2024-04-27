 Skip to main content
Every San Francisco 49ers Pick from the 2024 NFL Draft

Apr 26, 2024 at 10:00 PM
Briana McDonald

Senior Digital Media Coordinator

To follow along with exclusive interviews with 49ers draft picks, members of the front office and more, visit 49ers.com/draft.

Here's a rundown of the 49ers 2024 draft class:

4-135_2024_draft_16x9

Round 1: 31st Overall - WR Ricky Pearsall, Florida

During the 2023 season, Pearsall started all 12 games at wide receiver. He led the Florida Gators in receptions (65), receiving yards (965) and receiving yards per game (80.4). He also returned 11 punts for 126 yards for an average of 11.45 per attempt that year.

Read more here >

2-63_2024 Draft_16x9

Round 2: 64th Overall - CB Renardo Green, Florida State

Following a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs, Green was selected with the 64th-overall pick in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. In 2023, Green led the Seminoles with 13 pass breakups.

Read more here >

3-86_2024 Draft_16x9

Round 3: 86th Overall - OL Dominick Puni, Kansas

In 2023, Puni was a finalist for the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year. He was also named to the First-team All-Big 12 Conference and was the starting left tackle at Kansas.

Read more here >

San Francisco 49ers 2024 NFL Draft Class 

Check out the new names on the 49ers roster, in order of where they were taken in the 2024 NFL Draft.

WR Ricky Pearsall
1 / 11

WR Ricky Pearsall

AP Images
WR Ricky Pearsall
2 / 11

WR Ricky Pearsall

AP Images
WR Ricky Pearsall
3 / 11

WR Ricky Pearsall

AP Images
WR Ricky Pearsall
4 / 11

WR Ricky Pearsall

AP Images
WR Ricky Pearsall
5 / 11

WR Ricky Pearsall

AP Images
CB Renardo Green
6 / 11

CB Renardo Green

AP Images
CB Renardo Green
7 / 11

CB Renardo Green

AP Images
CB Renardo Green
8 / 11

CB Renardo Green

AP Images
OL Dominick Puni
9 / 11

OL Dominick Puni

AP Images
OL Dominick Puni
10 / 11

OL Dominick Puni

AP Images
OL Dominick Puni
11 / 11

OL Dominick Puni

AP Images
Advertising