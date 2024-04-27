Every San Francisco 49ers Pick from the 2024 NFL Draft

To follow along with exclusive interviews with 49ers draft picks, members of the front office and more, visit 49ers.com/draft.
Here's a rundown of the 49ers 2024 draft class:
Round 1: 31st Overall - WR Ricky Pearsall, Florida
During the 2023 season, Pearsall started all 12 games at wide receiver. He led the Florida Gators in receptions (65), receiving yards (965) and receiving yards per game (80.4). He also returned 11 punts for 126 yards for an average of 11.45 per attempt that year.
Round 2: 64th Overall - CB Renardo Green, Florida State
Following a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs, Green was selected with the 64th-overall pick in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. In 2023, Green led the Seminoles with 13 pass breakups.
Round 3: 86th Overall - OL Dominick Puni, Kansas
In 2023, Puni was a finalist for the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year. He was also named to the First-team All-Big 12 Conference and was the starting left tackle at Kansas.
