49ers Select OL Dominick Puni with the No. 86 Pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

Apr 26, 2024 at 07:45 PM
Briana McDonald

The San Francisco 49ers traded up the 86th-overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. With the 86th pick, the 49ers have drafted offensive lineman Dominick Puni from the University of Kansas. The offensive lineman is San Francisco's third pick in this year's draft.

Puni's stats from his collegiate career across Central Missouri (2018-21) and Kansas (2022-23):

  • In 2018, Puni played in seven games with starts in the final three games at right tackle.
  • In 2019, he earned an honorable mention for the All-Midwest Intercollegiate Athletic Association Award (MIAA), starting all 13 games at left tackle.
  • In 2022, started all 13 games at left guard, earning an All-Big 12 Conference honorable mention.
  • In 2023, Puni was a finalist for the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year. He was also named to the First-team All-Big 12 Conference and was the starting left tackle at Kansas.

For all 49ers 2024 NFL Draft coverage, visit 49ers.com/draft.

