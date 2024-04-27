49ers Select WR Jacob Cowing with the No. 135 Pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

The San Francisco 49ers have drafted wide receiver Jacob Cowing from Arizona. Cowing was selected with the 135th-overall pick in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. The wide receiver is San Francisco's sixth pick in this year's draft.
Cowing's stats from his career across the University of Texas at El Paso (2019-21) and Arizona (2022-23):
- From 2019-21, Cowing played in 33 games, recorded 141 receptions for 2,595 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also made four rushing attempts for 75 yards and one touchdown.
- At Arizona, Cowing played in 25 games, recorded 175 receptions for 1,882 yards and 20 touchdowns. He also made eight rushing attempts for 27 yards.
Cowings's NFL Combine results:
- 40-yard dash: 4.38 seconds
- 10-yard split: 1.54 seconds
- Vertical jump: 36 inches
- Broad jump: 9 feet, 11 inches
- 3-cone drill: 7.02 seconds
- 20-yard shuttle: 4.32 seconds
