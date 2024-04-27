 Skip to main content
Advertising
Presented by

49ers Select OL Jarrett Kingston with the No. 215 Pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

Apr 27, 2024 at 02:40 PM
BM-Headshot-2023
Briana McDonald

Senior Digital Media Coordinator

6-215_2024 Draft_16x9

The San Francisco 49ers have drafted offensive lineman Jarrett Kingston from the University of Southern California. Kingston was selected with the 215th-overall pick in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. The offensive lineman is San Francisco's seventh pick in this year's draft.

Kingston attended Washington State before transferring to USC from 2018-22. While at Washington State, he appeared in 37 games (26 starts). Below are Kingston's stats from his 2023 season at USC:

  • 12 game appearances
  • One fumble recovery

Kingston's NFL Combine results:

  • 40-yard dash: 5.02 seconds
  • 10-yard split: 1.73 seconds
  • Vertical jump: 31.5 inches
  • Broad jump: 9 feet, 3 inches
  • 3-cone drill: 7.53 seconds
  • 20-yard shuttle: 4.47 seconds
  • Bench press: 32 reps

For all 49ers 2024 NFL Draft coverage, visit 49ers.com/draft.

Related Content

news

Every San Francisco 49ers Pick from the 2024 NFL Draft

Take a comprehensive look at the San Francisco 49ers 2024 draft class.
news

Los 49ers Eligen al Receptor Abierto, Jacob Cowing, con el Pick 135 del NFL Draft 2024

Durante la cuarta ronda y con la selección número 135 del Draft 2024 de la NFL, los San Francisco 49ers han elegido al receptor abierto de la Universidad de Arizona, Jacob Cowing.
news

Los 49ers Eligen al Corredor, Isaac Guerendo, con el Pick 129 del NFL Draft 2024

Durante la cuarta ronda y con la selección número 129 del Draft 2024 de la NFL, los San Francisco 49ers han elegido al corredor de la Universidad de Louisville, Isaac Guerendo .
news

Los 49ers Eligen al Profundo, Malik Mustapha, con el Pick 124 del NFL Draft 2024

Durante la cuarta ronda y con la selección número 124 del Draft 2024 de la NFL, los San Francisco 49ers han elegido al profundo de la Universidad de Wake Forest, Malik Mustapha.
news

49ers Select WR Jacob Cowing with the No. 135 Pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

With the 135th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers have selected Arizona wide receiver Jacob Cowing.
news

49ers Select RB Isaac Guerendo with the No. 129 Pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

With the 129th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers have selected Louisville running back Isaac Guerendo.
news

49ers Select S Malik Mustapha with the No. 124 Pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

With the 124th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers have selected Wake Forest safety Malik Mustapha.
news

Top Players Available for Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft

The 49ers own six-total picks in Rounds 4-7. Here's a list of the top players left on the board ahead of Day 3.
news

Breaking Down the 49ers Nine Picks in the 2024 NFL Draft

The San Francisco are slated to make nine draft picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. 
news

Los 49ers Seleccionan al Liniero Ofensivo Dominick Puni, con el Pick 86 del NFL Draft 2024

Durante la tercera ronda y con la selección número 86 del Draft 2024 de la NFL, los San Francisco 49ers han elegido al liniero ofensivo de Universidad de Kansas, Dominick Puni.
news

49ers Select OL Dominick Puni with the No. 86 Pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

With the 86th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers have selected Kansas offensive lineman Dominick Puni.
Advertising