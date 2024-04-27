49ers Select OL Jarrett Kingston with the No. 215 Pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

The San Francisco 49ers have drafted offensive lineman Jarrett Kingston from the University of Southern California. Kingston was selected with the 215th-overall pick in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. The offensive lineman is San Francisco's seventh pick in this year's draft.
Kingston attended Washington State before transferring to USC from 2018-22. While at Washington State, he appeared in 37 games (26 starts). Below are Kingston's stats from his 2023 season at USC:
- 12 game appearances
- One fumble recovery
Kingston's NFL Combine results:
- 40-yard dash: 5.02 seconds
- 10-yard split: 1.73 seconds
- Vertical jump: 31.5 inches
- Broad jump: 9 feet, 3 inches
- 3-cone drill: 7.53 seconds
- 20-yard shuttle: 4.47 seconds
- Bench press: 32 reps
For all 49ers 2024 NFL Draft coverage, visit 49ers.com/draft.