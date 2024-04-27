49ers Select CB Renardo Green with the No. 64 Pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

The San Francisco 49ers have drafted cornerback Renardo Green from Florida State University. Following a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs, Green was selected with the 64th-overall pick in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. The cornerback is San Francisco's second pick in this year's draft.
Green's stats from his collegiate career (2019-23):
- 52 total games played
- 143 total tackles
- 6.5 total tackles for loss for 15 yards
- 22 total passes defended
- In 2022, Green was an All-ACC honorable mention after playing in all 13 games with 12 starts (58 tackles, three tackles for loss, five pass breakups)
- In 2023, Green led the Seminoles with 13 pass breakups
- 2023 Phil Steele honorable mention All-American
Green's NFL Combine results:
- 40-yard dash: 4.49 seconds
- 10-yard split: 1.53 seconds
- Vertical jump: 37.5 inches
- Broad jump: 10 feet, 10 inches
For all 49ers 2024 NFL Draft coverage, visit 49ers.com/draft.