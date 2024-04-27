49ers Select LB Tatum Bethune with the No. 251 Pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

The San Francisco 49ers have drafted linebacker Tatum Bethune from Florida State University. Bethune was selected with the 251st-overall pick in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft. The linebacker is San Francisco's eighth pick in this year's draft.
Before playing at FSU, Bethune was a three-year contributor at the University of Central Florida. From 2019-21, he recorded 185 tackles (13 for loss), 4.5 sacks, three interceptions and two forced fumbles in 35 games (17 starts). Below are Bethune's stats from his career at FSU (2022-23):
- 24 games played
- 142 total tackles
- 12.5 tackles for loss for 32 yards
- 1.0 sack
- One interception
- Seven passes defended
- One fumble recovery
Bethune's NFL Combine results:
- Bench press: 16 reps
