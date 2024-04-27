 Skip to main content
Advertising
Presented by

49ers Select RB Isaac Guerendo with the No. 129 Pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

Apr 27, 2024 at 10:35 AM
BM-Headshot-2023
Briana McDonald

Senior Digital Media Coordinator

4-135_2024 Draft_16x9

The San Francisco 49ers traded up to the 129th-overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. With the 129th pick, the 49ers have drafted running back Isaac Guerendo from Louisville. The running back is San Francisco's fifth pick in this year's draft.

Guerendo's stats from his career across Wisconsin (2018-22) and Louisville (2023):

  • From 2018-22, Guerendo appeared in 27 games and rushed 582 yards for six touchdowns
  • In his 2023 season, Guerendo played in all 14 games with one start, rushing for 810 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also recorded 234 receiving yards and made 11 attempts at kick returner.

Guerendo's NFL Combine results:

  • 40-yard dash: 4.33 seconds
  • 10-yard split: 1.55 seconds
  • Vertical jump: 41.5 inches
  • Broad jump: 10 feet, 9 inches
  • 3-cone drill: 6.94 seconds
  • 20-yard shuttle: 4.15 seconds

For all 49ers 2024 NFL Draft coverage, visit 49ers.com/draft.

Related Content

news

Every San Francisco 49ers Pick from the 2024 NFL Draft

Take a comprehensive look at the San Francisco 49ers 2024 draft class.
news

49ers Select WR Jacob Cowing with the No. 135 Pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

With the 135th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers have selected Arizona wide receiver Jacob Cowing.
news

49ers Select S Malik Mustapha with the No. 124 Pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

With the 124th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers have selected Wake Forest safety Malik Mustapha.
news

Top Players Available for Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft

The 49ers own six-total picks in Rounds 4-7. Here's a list of the top players left on the board ahead of Day 3.
news

Breaking Down the 49ers Nine Picks in the 2024 NFL Draft

The San Francisco are slated to make nine draft picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. 
news

Los 49ers Seleccionan al Liniero Ofensivo Dominick Puni, con el Pick 86 del NFL Draft 2024

Durante la tercera ronda y con la selección número 86 del Draft 2024 de la NFL, los San Francisco 49ers han elegido al liniero ofensivo de Universidad de Kansas, Dominick Puni.
news

49ers Select OL Dominick Puni with the No. 86 Pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

With the 86th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers have selected Kansas offensive lineman Dominick Puni.
news

Los 49ers Seleccionan al Esquinero Renardo Green, con el Pick 64 del NFL Draft 2024

Con la selección número 64 en el Draft 2024 de la NFL, los San Francisco 49ers han elegido al esquinero de Florida State, Renardo Green.
news

49ers Select CB Renardo Green with the No. 64 Pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

With the 64th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers have selected Florida State cornerback Renardo Green.
news

Pearsall Touches Down in The Bay; 3 Takeaways from Day 1 at 49ers HQ

Wide receiver Ricky Pearsall discussed his draft night experience, excitement to join the 49ers organization and first impressions of Levi's® Stadium in his first day at HQ. 
news

Las Primeras Sensaciones de Pearsall Como Jugador de los 49ers

El receptor abierto, Ricky Pearsall habló sobre su experiencia en la noche del draft, su emoción por unirse a los 49ers y más en su primer día como jugador de San Francisco. 
Advertising