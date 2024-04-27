49ers Select RB Isaac Guerendo with the No. 129 Pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

The San Francisco 49ers traded up to the 129th-overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. With the 129th pick, the 49ers have drafted running back Isaac Guerendo from Louisville. The running back is San Francisco's fifth pick in this year's draft.
Guerendo's stats from his career across Wisconsin (2018-22) and Louisville (2023):
- From 2018-22, Guerendo appeared in 27 games and rushed 582 yards for six touchdowns
- In his 2023 season, Guerendo played in all 14 games with one start, rushing for 810 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also recorded 234 receiving yards and made 11 attempts at kick returner.
Guerendo's NFL Combine results:
- 40-yard dash: 4.33 seconds
- 10-yard split: 1.55 seconds
- Vertical jump: 41.5 inches
- Broad jump: 10 feet, 9 inches
- 3-cone drill: 6.94 seconds
- 20-yard shuttle: 4.15 seconds
For all 49ers 2024 NFL Draft coverage, visit 49ers.com/draft.