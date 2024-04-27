49ers Select S Malik Mustapha with the No. 124 Pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

The San Francisco 49ers have drafted safety Malik Mustapha from Wake Forest. He also attended the University of Richmond from 2020-21. He was selected with the 124th-overall pick in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. The safety is San Francisco's fourth pick in this year's draft.
Mustapha's stats from his career at Wake Forest (2021-23):
- 35 games played
- 175 total tackles
- 15 tackles for loss for 48 yards
- 4.0 sacks for 26 yards
- three interceptions
- 20 passes defended
- four forced fumbles
- two fumble recoveries
Mustapha's NFL Combine results:
- Bench press: 22 reps
For all 49ers 2024 NFL Draft coverage, visit 49ers.com/draft.