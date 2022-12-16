Social Media Reacts to the 49ers Clinching the NFC West

Dec 15, 2022 at 11:00 PM
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

The San Francisco 49ers lit social media on fire after their dominant 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks to clinch the division.

"A big win tonight, to be able to clinch the division," head coach Kyle Shanahan said after the Week 15 victory. "But this isn't our final goal by any means. I'm very proud of our team and what we've accomplished throughout the year to get to this. Our goal is to get in the tournament and we accomplished that today. Now it's all about trying to set that up to be in the best situation we can."

Here's a list of some of the best posts from people around the league reacting to the 49ers becoming NFC West champions:

With the Week 15 win, San Francisco has secured a playoff contest at Levi's® Stadium. Be there to cheer on the 49ers and buy your playoff tickets here.

