Social Media Reacts to DPOY Nick Bosa's Contract Extension

It's official, the reigning AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa will be suiting up for the red and gold for years to come. On Friday, the San Francisco 49ers signed the veteran defensive lineman to a five-year extension through the 2028 season, making him the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history.

The move was a summer in the making and reaffirms the 49ers front office's commitment to keeping Bosa in The Bay long term. The status of the fifth-year pro's contract extension was a hot topic in the NFL world this offseason, training camp and the first few days of the regular season. Although little was revealed about how the timing of it all would work out, general manager John Lynch was clear about the team's desire to lock down arguably the most formidable pass rusher headed into the 2023 season

"Yeah, that hotline's closed, that never opened," Lynch responded when asked about fielding outside interest for Bosa and his contract extension back in April. "I've stated many times that's a priority for this offseason. History says that we have a really good track record of doing that and making that come to fruition. I'm excited about working on that when the time comes."

The defensive lineman put pen to paper two days before San Francisco's season opener versus the Pittsburgh Steelers. Bosa is a foundational piece of the 49ers revamped defensive front that brought free agents Javon Hargrave﻿, Clelin Ferrell and Austin Bryant to San Francisco for the upcoming season.

Upon hearing news of the extension, head coach Kyle Shanahan was quick to share his congratulations to the veteran defensive lineman.

"We all knew Nick was going to get rewarded like he did," Shanahan said. "I'm just glad we got it worked on everyone's side. We love Nick. I think he loves being here, and he's definitely earned it. He's going to earn it going forward too."