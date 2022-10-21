NFL Reacts to 49ers Trade for Running Back Christian McCaffrey

Oct 21, 2022 at 12:40 PM

On Thursday night, the San Francisco 49ers announced the team had made a trade with the Carolina Panthers for running back Christian McCaffrey. After racking up numerous league and franchise records during his six seasons in Carolina, McCaffrey returns to The Bay to join Kyle Shanahan's offense. NFL players and pundits around the league took notice. Here's what they had to say:

Related Links

Related Content

news

Social Media Roundup: Best Twitter Reactions to 49ers Draft

Social media exploded when the San Francisco 49ers drafted their nine newest rookies.

news

Fans React to 49ers New Uniform Reveal

The San Francisco 49ers embraced their past with the unveiling of the 2022 season uniforms and the Faithful took to social media to celebrate.

Advertising