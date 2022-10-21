NFL Reacts to 49ers Trade for Running Back Christian McCaffrey

On Thursday night, the San Francisco 49ers announced the team had made a trade with the Carolina Panthers for running back Christian McCaffrey. After racking up numerous league and franchise records during his six seasons in Carolina, McCaffrey returns to The Bay to join Kyle Shanahan's offense. NFL players and pundits around the league took notice. Here's what they had to say:
Let’s gooooooo @CMC_22 https://t.co/bkReZuwZdv— George Kittle (@gkittle46) October 21, 2022
Amazing. Fired up. CMC is going to be DYNAMIC in this offense!! Let’s GO!!!!— Joe Staley (@jstaley74) October 21, 2022
The 49ers have McCaffrey, Deebo, Kittle, Juszcyyk and Aiyuk. They will be the MOST VERSATILE OFFENSE IN THE NFL personnel wise. Have a running back who could be a starting slot receiver. A WR who could be a starting RB and a FB who could be a starting RB or TE. NIGHTMARE MATCHUPS— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 21, 2022
🤝@CMC_22 https://t.co/bzdH4wdXav— Trey Lance (@treylance09) October 21, 2022
Holy moly https://t.co/6I3uagcdZy— Taybor Pepper (@TayborSnapping) October 21, 2022
don't know about you, but we're feeling 22 🤷♂️— NFL (@NFL) October 21, 2022
😮💨😮💨😮💨😮💨😮💨😮💨😮💨😮💨😮💨 https://t.co/NXj7f0sOnB— Charles Omenihu (@charless_94) October 21, 2022
Christian McCaffrey on the 49ers is going to be super fun. I don't care that they don't have a draft pick for 30 more years.— Adam Rank (@adamrank) October 21, 2022
Welcome home, @CMC_22 🌲😏 https://t.co/SSkYR9PDcv— Stanford Cardinal (@GoStanford) October 21, 2022
Christian McCaffrey to the @49ers is absolutely HUGE news. Kyle Shanahan more than any offensive coach gets the most out of his skill players. CMC will go crazy as a #49er, I can’t wait to watch.— Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) October 21, 2022
The new-look 49ers offense 👀 pic.twitter.com/mG6I1Z1DwS— PFF (@PFF) October 21, 2022
I asked #49ers TE George Kittle his reaction to the Christian McCaffrey trade. He tells me:— Taylor Bisciotti (@TaylorBisciotti) October 21, 2022
“What a gift for National Tight Ends Day”
Stunner: Panthers are trading Pro-Bowl RB Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for draft picks, sources tell ESPN.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 21, 2022
McCaffrey returns to the Bay Area, where he attended Stanford. pic.twitter.com/R474r3eSkv
"He is going to be a HUGE boost"@RealMikeRob and @MJD give there reactions to the @CMC_22 trade 🔥 #FTTB pic.twitter.com/ZMOeRrEERP— NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) October 21, 2022
The rest of the league rn: pic.twitter.com/MXDAgC1FTo— Carmen Vitali (@CarmieV) October 21, 2022