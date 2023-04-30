Social Media Reacts to the 49ers 2023 NFL Draft

During the 2023 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers added nine new players to their roster.
Through Rounds 3-7, the 49ers selected:
No. 87: S Ji'Ayir Brown, Penn State
No. 99: K Jake Moody, Michigan
No. 101: TE Cameron Latu, Alabama
No. 155: CB Darrell Luter Jr., South Alabama
No. 173: DL Robert Beal Jr., Georgia
No. 216: LB Dee Winters, TCU
No. 247: TE Brayden Willis, Oklahoma
No. 253: WR Ronnie Bell, Michigan
No. 255: LB Jalen Graham, Purdue
Take a look at how 49ers players, universities around the country, NFL media and more reacted to the 49ers 2023 draft picks:
Unreal🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/nJWyUe3gFF— Ji’Ayir Brown (@_Tiig2) April 29, 2023
BANG BANG NINER GANG! LFG!— Dee Winters (@dwintersdos) April 29, 2023
April 29, 2023
This is the take of the draft https://t.co/F3iFalJP2s— Taybor Pepper (@TayborSnapping) April 29, 2023
Let’s get to work! @jmoods13— Taybor Pepper (@TayborSnapping) April 29, 2023
Very nice selection. Fingers crossed as it is with any selection!!! https://t.co/qbnFKp4PmM— Patrick Willis (@PatrickWillis52) April 29, 2023
Tight🤙🏻— George Kittle (@gkittle46) April 29, 2023
Yessir Ronnie!!!— Ambry Thomas (@Tavonn_) April 29, 2023
You can’t make this up 😂😂 welcome Ronnie! https://t.co/TLl6t0SHrv— Taybor Pepper (@TayborSnapping) April 29, 2023
George I’m so lonely, 2 wolverines is too damn much to handle— Taybor Pepper (@TayborSnapping) April 29, 2023
Loving this rivalry at the workplace 😂— Oren Burks (@BangTimeBurks) April 29, 2023
From starting together at Lack to PSU, and onto the LEAGUE!!! 🥲 Mannnn it’s been a long road @_Tiig2 let’s gooooo man love you fam!— Quanny B. (@JaquanBrisker) April 29, 2023
Joined the party! #FTTB @_Tiig2 @jstaley74— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) April 29, 2023
📺: 2023 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/UMUpUWjPVX
Player kept letting @JohnLynch49ers know “it’s the right move” #JL knows safeties— Jed York (@JedYork) April 29, 2023
Tig to The Bay! 🌉— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) April 29, 2023
The @49ers are getting a true ballhawk! @_Tiig2#WeAre | #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/trZJB57GJl
Ji’Ayir Brown reppin’ the red & gold 🙌❤️#NFLDraft #49ers #FTTB— Briana McDonald (@brimcdonaldtv) April 30, 2023
via @_Tiig2 on IG pic.twitter.com/95MOSg7A2i
💰 @jmoods13 to the @49ers!#ProBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/ZoSnIsUXcH— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 29, 2023
Congratulations to 2018 Polynesian Bowl All-Star Cameron Latu on being selected by the @49ers in the 2023 NFL Draft! #NFLDraft #PolyBowl 🤙🏽🌴 pic.twitter.com/WrK326XfEF— POLYNESIAN BOWL (@polynesiabowl) April 29, 2023
Faithful to the Bay!!! 🔴🔴— Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) April 29, 2023
Congratulations, @cameronlatu #NFLU pic.twitter.com/dEXddZ1AbQ
Bringing big numbers to The Bay 📈 #49ersDraft pic.twitter.com/Z0KfyQRlul— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) April 29, 2023
Ji'Ayir Brown was my top safety in this class. Reminds me a lot of Micah Hyde.— Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) April 29, 2023
From #OurCity to the league‼️— South Alabama Football 🏈 (@SouthAlabamaFB) April 29, 2023
With the 155th pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers select... @Luter01_ ‼️ ‼️ ‼️#LEO pic.twitter.com/t5xvfMgwTG
Newest #49ers CB Darrell Luter Jr is HYPED to be a Niner 🤝 pic.twitter.com/IG54tHHgyF— 𝙏𝙝𝙚𝙎𝙁𝙉𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨 (@TheSFNiners) April 29, 2023
Darrell Luter Jr. said that when he met with #49ers DC Steve Wilks, "the vibe was there."— Tracy Sandler (@49ersfangirl) April 29, 2023
𝗗𝗔𝗥𝗥𝗘𝗟𝗟 𝗟𝗨𝗧𝗘𝗥 𝗝𝗥.— Sun Belt (@SunBelt) April 29, 2023
With the 155th pick in the 2023 @NFLDraft, the @49ers select @Luter01_ from @SouthAlabamaFB. Luter Jr. was an All-Sun Belt Third Team honoree in 2022. ☀️🏈@SunBeltFB x #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/xqFZx53jiI
The #49ers newest edge rusher Robert Beal ran a 4.53 40 👀🔥🔥— OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) April 29, 2023
pic.twitter.com/hkUm3MbxuE
The moment Cameron Latu found out he was drafted by the #49ers 🙌🏼— OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) April 29, 2023
🎥: ag.nye IG pic.twitter.com/0UpHDBeKkB
COVERING THE COAST !!@dwintersdos to the 49ers, as the 216th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft 🐸#GoFrogs #ProFrogs #NFLDraft #DFWBig12Team pic.twitter.com/XbSbYf8lqt— TCU Football (@TCUFootball) April 29, 2023
Dee Winters knows what’s up 😎#NFLDraft #49ers #FTTB— Briana McDonald (@brimcdonaldtv) April 30, 2023
📸 via @dwintersdos on IG pic.twitter.com/RA13Y9axwk
B33FY to the BAY— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) April 29, 2023
Congratulations, @robertbeal6!#GoDawgs | #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/dZNm3ICHC1
🔔 @Ronnieb_8 + @49ers 🔔#ProBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/WGStkWDA86— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 29, 2023
Ronnie Bell (@Ronnieb_8) is off the board. 🙌— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) April 29, 2023
The @49ers select the former @UMichFootball WR with their second of three 7th-round picks.#NFLDraft x #FTTB pic.twitter.com/TBSGEiCBd0
J6ker is a 49er!@JalenGraham17 makes it 5 Boilermakers drafted today. 🚂⬆#NFLDraft NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/MSSZSdyFXV— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) April 29, 2023
The man knows what he’s talking about🫡 https://t.co/8eGuKceWzP— Ji’Ayir Brown (@_Tiig2) April 29, 2023
Talk to ‘em 9️⃣!— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) April 29, 2023
Weight Room Willy is headed to the Bay!#OUDNA | #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/CJg1ol86NT
"First of all, I like winning and the Niners do a lot of that." Brayden Willis #49ers— Tracy Sandler (@49ersfangirl) April 30, 2023
The #49ers Get their Edge with 4.48 speed 💨 Robert Beal Jr. pic.twitter.com/YRBrCJYSFV— WayneBreezie (@thewaynebreezie) April 29, 2023
#49ers new Offensive weapon Brayden Willis 👀— OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) April 29, 2023
pic.twitter.com/fWRQ1Ifha8
Ji'Ayir Brown when blitzing last season: 15 QB pressures and 4.5 sacks.💥 #49ers pic.twitter.com/sKRmNc17OI— Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) April 29, 2023
Ronnie Bell on Jake Moody (Michigan teammate and now 49ers teammates): "He always delivers."— David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) April 30, 2023
The final @B1GFootball player selected: Jalen Graham (@JalenGraham17)— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) April 29, 2023
The former @BoilerFootball LB is headed to the @49ers.#NFLDraft x #FTTB pic.twitter.com/KKEALXN9E0
Listen to Ji’Ayir’s family in the background 🥹— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) April 29, 2023
The call that made @_Tiig2 a 49er! 📞
🎥 @49ers
pic.twitter.com/x4JnpOWU7H