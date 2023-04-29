49ers Select LB Jalen Graham with the No. 255 Pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

With San Francisco's final pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the 49ers selected linebacker Jalen Graham from Purdue University.
During Graham's collegiate career, he played in 36 games, starting 35 of them. The linebacker recorded a pair of defensive touchdowns, one from a fumble recovery in 2020 and a pick-six in 2021. Over four years, Graham has recorded 169 tackles, including 12.5 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, 2.0 sacks and three interceptions.
Following the 2021 and 2022 seasons, the linebacker earned All-Big Ten Conference honorable mentions.
