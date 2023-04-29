49ers Select TE Brayden Willis with the No. 247 Pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

Apr 29, 2023 at 03:40 PM
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

With San Francisco's seventh pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the 49ers selected tight end Brayden Willis from the University of Oklahoma.

Willis appeared in 58 games over his collegiate career, totaling 75 receptions for 998 yards, 13 touchdowns and an average of 13.3 yards per reception. In 2022, the tight end started all 13 games and totaled 514 yards (ranked second on team) and a team-high seven touchdowns on 39 receptions, also completing his only pass attempt for a touchdown. That season, his seven receiving touchdowns tied for fifth most nationally among college tight ends.

The tight end was one of three recipients of Oklahoma's coveted Don Key Award, an honor recognizing excellence on and off the field and also garnered second-team AP All-Big 12 honors following the 2022 season.

